EDITOR BYE-BYES

MATT CORSI – EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

For over two years I have had the pleasure of calling The Criterion my home. Through my time as both the Managing Editor and the Editor-In-Chief, I am so grateful to serve the campus and students. Admittedly, this is a bittersweet moment for me as I close this chapter of my life and open the next. I will forever cherish the memories I made here not just with The Criterion but with CMU as a whole. I have no doubts that in years to come this staff will thrive and continue the hard work to provide and serve the readers.

As for me, I’m moving to Denver to pursue my MA in English Literary Arts with a focus in Literary Studies. I’m excited to take this next step and start a new journey but I’m just as excited to see where The Crite will end up and how much this campus will continue to blossom and grow. Thank you for everything and allowing me to serve this campus the best I could. I’ll forever love this organization, campus and community.

KAZUO SALAZAR – MANAGING EDITOR

I started at the Crite in the Fall of 2019, but stopped a couple months before COVID. I then returned in 2022 as the Web Editor, then moved to News Editor and now Managing Editor. Working for the Crite has been one of the most rewarding and challenging things I’ve done at this school, which is saying a lot because I am a performance double major, and trying to balance 20 hours of rehearsal on top of Design Days is a huge pain to try and figure out. After graduation, I will be moving to England in September to attend grad school at the University of Essex for my MFA in Acting.

EVAN SHELLEY – ART & LIFE EDITOR

Being an editor can be demanding, but the satisfaction of finding or writing a great story and having great people to do it alongside has made it worth it. Though I’ve only spent a year on the Crite staff, it’s taught me valuable skills and more importantly allowed me to create relationships that I never would have otherwise. Thank you to everyone who I’ve used as a resource this year (aka bugged with questions about InDesign). For any non-editors or even non-staff members who might be reading, take this as an encouragement to join and participate in something and get out of your

comfort zone. No matter who you are, there is a place on campus where you belong. Refuse binaries, don’t let doubt or fear talk you out of what you want, and (unless you’re writing in AP Style) embrace the Oxford comma. Verba volant, scripta manent 🙂

QUINN HARRER – WEB DESIGNER

Two years ago, I joined the Criterion as the web designer. My first year was spent dealing with the disasterous downfall of the website but after resurrecting it, things were smooth sailing. I made a lot of stickers and got really good at photoshop. I’ll miss the smell of freshly printed newspapers on a Wednesday morning.