HORROR ROPES

Aries 3/21 – 4/19

If you found yourself surviving the harsh life of the zombie apocalypse, what would your job be as you and the rest of the survivors try to reclaim and rebuild society?

Taurus 4/20 – 5/20

Which cryptid do you think would make the best or worst college roomate? What strange or unusal chore would they be soley responsible for taking care of? Mothman could change lightbulbs or the Loch Ness Monster could clean the pool.

Gemini 5/21 – 6/20

As a super villan, how would you pick or create your villanious henchmen? Would you clone them in a lab, or would you kidnap people like Willy Wonka did with the Oompa Loompas?

Cancer 6/21 – 7/22

Which mild curse or annoying habit would you choose to impose upon your worst enemy? Would you doom them to step on a lego everyday for eternity or would you curse them with constant and incurable groin itch?

Leo 7/23 – 8/22

If you were the deity of a religion, what would your followers place at your shrine as an offering? When your followers take your blood and body during church, what would they be required to eat and drink?

Virgo 8/23 – 9/22

If you were to meet a bunch of alternate dimensional versions of yourself, which one would you fight on sight? Would it be the fake-nice version of you, or the one that’s horribly clumsy but doesn’t do anything to fix it?

Libra 9/23 – 10/22

Who would you have within your dream blunt rotation? You could choose a group of your closest imaginary friends, or 50 different versions of Snoop Dogg. There are no rules, living or dead, it’s your choice.

Scorpio 10/23 – 11/21

If you were allowed to imbue your soul into an item in an antique shop, which item would it be? After doing so, what kind of curse would befall the person that purchases that item? Choose carefully.

Sagittarius 11/22 – 12/21

After becoming a problematic celebrity, what would be the thing that gets you cancelled? Did you get caught treating your co-actors and extras horribly or did some of your old tweets, texts or posts age like spoiled milk.

Capricorn 12/22 – 1/19

Given the choice to remove a body part – any body part – and replace it with a robotic version, which body part would it be? Would you choose and arm, an eyeball… or something else.

Aquarius 1/20 – 2/18

If you were born with a B-List super power, what would it be? Would it be the ability to fly but only three inches off the ground, the ability of having a permanet chaco tan or would it be the ability to know where every Matt is within a 30 mile radius?

Pisces 2/18 – 3/20

As a ghost existing in a haunted house, what would be the reason preventing you from passing into the afterlife? What mundane task is preventing your ascension?