The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

RAISE YOUR YA YA YA

kekek kekekekek kekekek kekek kekekekek kekekekekek kekek
Nonchalant Dreadhead, Staff ProblemMay 7, 2025
A depiction of the “topography of the somesthetic and motor cortexes.” It doesn’t capture the rizz spit on the gyatt while pwning n00bz in Fortnute. //Health Assessment for Nursing Practice Textbook

Numerous students have been checking themselves into the Student Wellness Center in desperate need for rehabilitation. It’s an epidemic that will eventually kill all of humanity, even worse than the world’s declining birth rates.

Symptoms included confusing and unintelligible speech, repeating phrases of unknown origin, and random bouts of ritualistic, yet very cool movements. Unfortunately, all of these worrying signs point to the newly discovered contagion referred to as Internet Brainrot Syndrome or IBS.

CMU Finance Major, Harry Azcrac, managed to begin rehabilitation from a crippling bout of IBS last semester after a long battle with his Tik Tok addiction rendered his speech completely incomprehensible.

“No cap, the boomers could not get the skibidi brainrot, for real did not care. Goofy ahh hell generational gyatt, get that rizz.” said Azcrac. “Didn’t cook when zoomers thot I was THEE Sussy Skibidi Rizzler from Ohio. Totally not goated with the sauce, actual cringe.”

After Azcrac’s grades began to tank he decided to reach out for help at the Student Wellness Center. It was there he was informed of his dire condition.

Thankfully, it was caught just in time. While his rehabilitation journey is still a work in progress, Azcrac is doing much better thanks to the resources and various therapies he endured.

“And the Doc was like you gotta get on that grindset, my boye. Your feed is so brainrotted you’re hopped up on that goblinmode. Bet that Sigma got me on that Skyrizi to help with the tizi.” said Azcrac. I still have no idea what he said.

While Azcrac’s story is a positive one, not every person suffering from IBS is as lucky. For now, the only reliable form of treatments are intensive rounds of psychotherapy such as EMDR, ice pick lobotomies and in extreme cases euthanasia might be required.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in April Fools Satire
President John Marshall astral projects to the dreaded Mount Escalante to cheer on CMU's world champion stair climber as he attempts to summit for his 8 a.m. class. It's the hardest climb he's every attempted. // Photo by Tiger King for the Criterion
ESCALATION IN ESCALANTE
Rise of Robots
Rise of Robots
All hail the Sodexo overlords
All hail the Sodexo overlords
Two upstanding fraternity brothers energetically engage in a game of Ball Busters on Delta Field. While some may look at this game as “immature” and “stupid”, advocates insist on its ability to instill discipline, grit and further character development.
Ball busters
An unbiased conclusion
An unbiased conclusion
New fight song written and produced
New fight song written and produced
More in Opinions
THE GIST
SINCERELY, C.R. ITERION
SINCERELY, C.R. ITERION
This concept was developed by Co-Sports Editor Dean Allen, Art & Life Editor Evan Shelley and Opinions Editor Julia Wildman.
FIRST DATES RATED
Anna Dunn (left), Becca Dunn (center) and Jillian Sopczak (right) cosplaying variants of Scout from the video game Team Fortress 2 in 2017
CRINGE CULTURE IS DEAD
HOROSCOPES 4/23-5/7
HOROSCOPES 4/23-5/7
SINCERELY, C.R.ITERION
SINCERELY, C.R.ITERION
Donate to The Criterion