RAISE YOUR YA YA YA

Numerous students have been checking themselves into the Student Wellness Center in desperate need for rehabilitation. It’s an epidemic that will eventually kill all of humanity, even worse than the world’s declining birth rates.

Symptoms included confusing and unintelligible speech, repeating phrases of unknown origin, and random bouts of ritualistic, yet very cool movements. Unfortunately, all of these worrying signs point to the newly discovered contagion referred to as Internet Brainrot Syndrome or IBS.

CMU Finance Major, Harry Azcrac, managed to begin rehabilitation from a crippling bout of IBS last semester after a long battle with his Tik Tok addiction rendered his speech completely incomprehensible.

“No cap, the boomers could not get the skibidi brainrot, for real did not care. Goofy ahh hell generational gyatt, get that rizz.” said Azcrac. “Didn’t cook when zoomers thot I was THEE Sussy Skibidi Rizzler from Ohio. Totally not goated with the sauce, actual cringe.”

After Azcrac’s grades began to tank he decided to reach out for help at the Student Wellness Center. It was there he was informed of his dire condition.

Thankfully, it was caught just in time. While his rehabilitation journey is still a work in progress, Azcrac is doing much better thanks to the resources and various therapies he endured.

“And the Doc was like you gotta get on that grindset, my boye. Your feed is so brainrotted you’re hopped up on that goblinmode. Bet that Sigma got me on that Skyrizi to help with the tizi.” said Azcrac. I still have no idea what he said.

While Azcrac’s story is a positive one, not every person suffering from IBS is as lucky. For now, the only reliable form of treatments are intensive rounds of psychotherapy such as EMDR, ice pick lobotomies and in extreme cases euthanasia might be required.