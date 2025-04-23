PACKED AND ROWDY

A record 4,321 fans packed the stands as Colorado Mesa University (CMU) rodeo athletes battled for regional bids and left it all in the arena.

After breaking the attendance record with 4,100 fans on Friday night, the energy only grew stronger on Saturday as 4,321 fans packed the stands, setting a new single-day high for the fourth consecutive year.

From high-flying rides to heartbreaking nearmisses, day two of the rodeo delivered no shortage of drama. Contestants from across the United States and Canada competed in one of the season’s final opportunities to earn points toward national standings, hoping to secure a spot at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).

In bull riding, CMU’s Jarret Sinks gave it everything he had over both nights, though he wasn’t able to make the full 8-second ride. On Saturday, Sinks had to mount three different bulls due to rerides, each bringing its own set of challenges.

“The first bull just laid down after running and jumping in the chute,” Sinks said. “The second one slammed into the chute right as I was getting released. The third was rough too, but I just took him. That’s the kind of stuff you practice for.”

Despite the tough luck, Sinks couldn’t help but acknowledge the electric atmosphere at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. “For a college rodeo, that’s the best crowd I’ve ever seen,” Sinks said. “It was crazy.”

Looking ahead, Sinks kept his goals simple and focused.

“I want to stick a bull and earn back some of the money I’ve spent,” Sinks said. “And just stay safe and have fun while I’m at it.”

Senior rider Justice Jones led a standout performance for CMU in goat tying, finishing with a combined time of 13.2 seconds on two runs, good enough to take the title and be named the 2025 champion in the event. Freshman teammate Mackenzie Betts posted 15.4, and senior Shea Grogan’s promising run was derailed by a 10-second penalty.

The women’s team battled through tough competition across multiple events. Wylee Micthell, a CMU standout, was forced to compete with a new horse in barrel racing and breakaway after her horse was injured last Januray.

Mitchell said that even if her times didn’t land her in the short round, she was going to be at regionals supporting her teammates.

“This year I am going in with the goal to perform at the best of my ability and help my horses perform at the best of theirs,” Mitchell said. “As the Team Captain, I am expecting that my team will go lay it all out on the line and let their hard work pay off.”

Despite not qualifying for the short round, Micthell and the rest of the women’s team contributed to a solid showing, with the Mavericks finishing fourth overall.

Across other events, Utah State claimed the saddle bronc title with a total score of 151 points. In goat tying, Utah Valley’s 6.6-second run pushed the lead, but Southern Utah’s 6.4 was enough to edge ahead before Jones sealed the win.

In barrel racing, competitors from Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), Utah State and Idaho State battled neck and neck. CNCC ultimately emerged as the 2025 champion.

Team roping brought fast runs and drama, with Utah State Eastern taking the lead on two combined runs totaling 13.4. CMU’s Shea Grogan and her partner from Colorado College missed their second run, finishing with no time.

With the final results in and the points tallied, all eyes now turn toward the College National Finals as the region’s best prepare to take on the top competition from across the continent.