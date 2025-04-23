TURNING THE PAGE

Marigold Nugent Books labelled with key words for the “Blind Date with a Book” sit on a table awaiting readers. “Blind Date with a Book” is a popular event for engagement with the library. appearing at least annually on campus.

Tomlinson Library recently celebrated its annual National Library Week with a variety of activities promoting the power of libraries. With National Library Day falling on April 6, Colorado Mesa University’s (CMU) Tomlinson Library first organized an accessible book table with a twist. Students could arrange for what the library coined as free “blind date with a book.”

Students could choose from various novels that included an explanatory label with the text’s genre, length and prevailing themes. Staff members regularly asked students passing by if they were interested in picking up a book or two.

The blind dates occurred in conjunction with the American Library Association’s (ALA) Right to Read Day. With their blind dates, the staff celebrated by bridging accessibility gaps for students seeking affordable books. For the Tomlinson Library staff, they identified this event as a recurring highlight of National Library Week.

“We always look forward to our blind date with a book events. That is an event that we, as the staff members, feel good about! We love seeing [students] excited over books,” said head of access services and outreach for CMU’s Tomlinson Library Lauren Cantwell-Jurkovic.

Cantwell-Jurkovic revealed that new and previous partnerships the library worked to secure with publishers compromised the main selection of books available. Additionally, a new partnership the Tomlinson Library garnered this year was with the Mesa County Library.

“We invited Mesa County Libraries to come! A lot of students don’t realize that their library card expires when they’re eighteen and they can help with that. This year, I am particularly excited that [we] have joined forces,” said Cantwell-Jurkovic.

The Tomlinson Library staff brought their cookies, coffee and trivia sessions to life on Thursday’s Take Action for Libraries Day. Their questions opened discussion about the historic suppression of literature in between bites of delicious snacks. Another goal of these trivia sessions was to continue establishing the library as a safe location on campus.

“Libraries are essential third spaces. You don’t have to order a drink to sit in the library, unlike when you’re studying at a coffee shop. You can exist for free,” explained checkout and reserves coordinator and interlibrary loan assistant for Tomlinson Library Erika Westhoff.

Staff identified students transitioning from their third space of a childhood library to a collegiate level facility as incredibly important. Students resonated with this message but noted a perceived deflated interest in libraries over time.

“I just think that people forget that libraries exist. My parents would take me to the library and it was more of a kids thing. As you grow older, you kind of grow out of that,” explained psychology major Kate Clark.

Tomlinson Library sought to combat that narrative with an exciting week of outreach.

Across the country, libraries are reminding students that they will keep their doors wide open with community focused efforts.

“People sometimes express shame or anxiety about using the library. I can’t erase that feeling for folks. What I can say is this: everyone is welcome and there is no such thing as a stupid question,” said Westhoff.