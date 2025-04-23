TRANSFER TRACKER

Yaak Yaak preparing for a free throw. Yaak was a great at the charity stripe last season, shooting 79%. The team shot 74.3% from the line last season. \\ Enrique Quintero for The Criterion

In the transfer portal era, Division II schools routinely see themselves on both sides of the coin. On one hand, top talent that doesn’t shake out at the Division I level can drop down, but on the other, most great players will leave for a better opportunity at a higher level. The portal is different from previos transfer rules, as players don’t lose any eligibility. Colorado Mesa University (CMU) is mostly on the losing side. This article covers recent shake-ups in football and in men’s hoops.

FOOTBALL

CMU’s offensive philosophy of controlling the clock and running the ball combined with their defensive coordinator leaving has led to several big departures. One of the most recent, and most impactful, departures is sophomore safety Jason Thome. Thome was one of the best on a loaded Maverick defense. He led the team in interceptions with four, along with breaking up three passes, tied for fourth. He was joined in his departure by sophomore linebacker Charlie Smith. Smith led the Mavericks in tackles, notching 96 over the course of the season, 7.5 of those for a loss. The offense also took big hits in the portal, with redshirt junior Trevin Edwards and freshman Quezon Villa hitting the portal earlier in the year. The pair combined for 731 yards and four touchdowns last season. CMU did not have a strong air game, which likely led to these departures.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball has fallen victim to four transfers, but two of them are massive hits to the program’s future, mainly sophomore center Yaak Yaak and freshman forward Will Mortimore. Yaak and Mortimore combined for thirteen rebounds and 21.6 points per game last season. Yaak was an all-RMAC second teamer, with Mortimore garnering an honorable mention. Freshman guards Emilek Jallow and Paul Agamba also left in the portal, but have very small bodies of work. Neither got consistent or much playing time with the Mavs this season. More departures and commitments from the portal will be announced as the spring window nears its closing on April 25