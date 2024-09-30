QUEENS CONQUER CAMPUS

Genders and Sexualities Alliance hosts annual student-led drag performance

Pride is a time and place for queer-identifying individuals to celebrate their identities, journeys and achievements without fear. It’s to remind the world that LGBT people are, and always will be, part of every community.

Across the United States, June is recognized as LGBTQ+ pride month in remembrance and recognition of the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. However, because of the annual population increase brought about by the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University (CMU), Pride week is in September for Grand Junction, Colorado.

As part of Grand Junction’s Pride Week, CMU’s Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) does an annual amateur drag show with Loving Beyond Understanding (The Center), a tradition that began in 2011. This year’s show had the largest turnout yet.

“Our advertising, along with The Center and Pride Week combined, resulted in a full event where we ran out of chairs! It was the biggest drag show GSA has ever had,” said GSA Coordinator Abby Brownell.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, a temporary stage with a runway for performers was set under the shelter of the CMU Plaza. There was popcorn for audience members and drag themed mocktails for sale before the event started at 7:30 p.m.

To prepare in weeks before, participants went to a local drag workshop hosted by The Center, with performers from Good Judy’s Nightclub, to understand more about the culture of drag and what it means to participate.

Aside from this required workshop, performers had a lot of freedom over their sets, costumes, routines, music and names. Many did their own research by watching performances online and researching drag history. As a volunteer-driven performance, the student performers were not required to have any previous experience. However, some have participated in past amateur shows at CMU.

“I’ve been so excited to perform again, to see everyone else perform again,” said CMU student K McCormack. “It is so much fun, and it feels so alive. It’s something I don’t get anywhere else.”

The show was hosted by local drag queen, Stella Rae Van Dyke, who has a residency with Good Judy’s night club. She has collaborated with amateur drag performances at CMU multiple times in the past.

“I think the most important thing for amateur performers to remember is that when they get on that stage, they own the stage. They don’t need to ask permission to be there,” said Van Dyke.

GSA runs LGBTQ+ programming on campus throughout the year. To get involved or stay up to date on future GSA events, follow @cmu_gsa on Instagram.