A PUCKING GOOD CAUSE

For any team, the final game of a season is high stakes–but for the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) ice hockey team, this one meant more than a score.

River City Sportsplex was packed to the brim on Saturday, Feb. 23. for the hockey team’s annual “Pink the Rink” fundraiser benefiting St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund. Though doors opened an hour before the game, the amount of spectators there to support by the time the game started still formed a line that wrapped the building.

“Giving back to the community that has given so much to us is our inspiration. They fill the stands, they show us so much support and they do it consistently every season,” said team captain Bryson Sutterby.

Sophomore defenseman Brayden Wair agreed, emphasizing the bond created between the community and the team through this event.

“Pink the Rink brings us together as a team and connects us to the community. We all understand how important it is to be part of something that is bigger than hockey and bigger than ourselves,” said Wair.

The most important part of “Pink the Rink”, said Sutterby, is raising awareness and engagement.

“For our team it’s something we are excited for and something we bond over. But it’s a common goal, we want to raise more money than we do every year, and grow this event bigger and bigger. The game is just a plus.”

To gear up for the big event, team members sold shirts and contacted businesses to curate items for the silent auction. Off the ice, they have seen up close how this fundraiser supports their community.

“For me the most important part is when we sell the t -shirts and people come up to the table and tell their own stories of how their lives have been impacted by cancer. It puts how important this event is into perspective. You begin to understand what we are doing this for and who we are doing this for,” Wair said.

Though the fundraising was mission enough, Mavericks on the ice went the extra mile to win against the Northern Arizona IceJacks.

“The game was a sold out show with over 1,000 fans. And a show they got!” said Head Coach, Dr. Timothy Winegard.

With a 0-3 score and only seven minutes left in the game, the Mavericks managed to score three times and send it into overtime. Sutterby secured a victory with a final goal 40 seconds into overtime.

“It was a comeback for the ages,” Winegard said. “I am so proud of my players for not quitting and battling to the end to win the game. I am more proud of what they did off the ice in raising yet another record amount for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund.”

The team looks forward to a formal check presentation with sponsors, students and St. Mary’s representatives after spring break.