“The 39 Steps”: Genre-Melting Theatre

Colorado Mesa University’s (CMU) Department of Theatre Arts completed its run of “The 39 Steps” on April 26. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the John Buchan novel and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, the story follows Richard Hannay (Nathan Cookson) as he gets involved in a national conspiracy when Annabella Schmidt (Caymie Crone) who claims to be a spy that is protecting national secrets dies in his apartment. He then must run from the police and figure out what she means by the 39 steps. This slapstick comedy and film noir thriller stars Nathan Cookson, Caymie Crone, Bridget Briscoe and Kazuo Salazar.

“What impressed me the most in seeing The 39 Steps was actor versatility. The ability to not only play one character, but multiple. Showing the actors’ true capability,” said CMU freshman Daphne Shakespear. “The show needed trust between the four actors to help each other in those very comedic moments.”

Trust is a prominent theme equally between the characters and the cast. Within the production, Richard Hannay must rely on the trust of various strangers. Behind the stage, these four actors have become closely acquainted after sharing this experience.

“I have been able to get my voice out to everybody. I feel heard. I feel seen. Not only as a student but as an artist. I feel very valued at CMU as an actor,” said third year acting/directing major Bridget Briscoe. Briscoe portrayed Clown 1.

Briscoe’s gratitude is mirrored by acting/directing and design technician student Nathan Cookson, who portrays Richard Hannay.

“It’s such a good family. Everybody knows each other, everybody can rely on each other and talk to each other if we need it,” said Cookson.

This production steps away from its source material, adding more comedic moments and providing a refreshing take on an otherwise historical piece of narrative.

“With CMU’s production, we really added a lot of wonderful theatrical whimsy. With great costumes, actors, our lights and our sets we were really able to create a fully fledged environment with only four people,” said Briscoe.

This production would be incomplete without its use of sound design, sound effects, lighting and sets. The Theatre Department took a unique approach to the technical design of the production. “The 39 Steps” used a minimalist set, shadows both for storytelling and comedic purposes and an

iconic array of sounds and motifs which would erupt the audience into laughter with every repetition. This production blended the requirement of strong character performances and a professional use of technological creativity.

“The most important part is responding as truthfully as you can. Acting is responding truthfully to imaginary scenarios,” said Cookson.

Briscoe agreed that honesty helped the character’s reactions feel realistic.

“I embraced the joy and absurdity of each character. Reacting honestly to crazy situations really came in handy with this show,” said Briscoe.

“The 39 Steps” is the final production of the year from CMU’s Theatre Department in Asteria Theater. Much like the culture of the department, each actor overflowed with passion until the last bow. A standing ovation is an actor’s best accomplishment, as each audience did after watching the fascinating production of “The 39 Steps.”