The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

HOPE, HARMONY AND HEARTBEAT

CMU dance program’s first concert showing is Nov. 7 in Asteria
Vicente Valadez, Staff WriterNovember 6, 2025
Teagan Meens
Members of CMU’s dance program practice for their first recital of the season. Showings are Nov. 7 – 8 in the Asteria Theatre.

Lighting up the stage this week at the CMU’s Asteria, is the CMU dance program’s annual dance, “Fall for Dance,” a student showcase that will be filled with movement, music, connection and emotion.

“It’s super important for the students because they have an opportunity to perform… it’s a great opportunity for them to practice [their] professional skills,” CMU dance professor and administrator Kathy Diehl said.

With 25 students preparing to showcase their hard work, it can be demanding, rewarding and life learning: for dancers Camden Adams and Natalie Griffith it is a bit of all three.

Teagan Meens

“Biggest thing dance has taught me… I’m a lot more resilient than I thought… I can do hard things, and I can do all these things that I didn’t think I was capable of… community is a really big part of dance… those bonds that you make are just incomparable to anything else,” Griffith said.

Adams agreed and added that finding balance is critical for her wellbeing.

“Taking personal time every day, like my nightly stretching and all that is something I definitely value to, like, come back to myself and then be able to [be okay].”

Both dancers hope that after leaving the theater the audience will feel the heart and community of these dances.

“It can bring out emotions for you and make you feel like a sense of some sort of community, and give a lot of people hope, especially in like harder times. So yeah, I hope they leave feeling hopeful,” Adams said.

Griffith added, “I want them to see the joy that everyone gets from performing. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it, but there’s also just, like, a lot of happiness and joy that I feel like is shown on the stage”

Three guest choreographers, Kelly Johnson, Rhianna Cranston and Daniel Charon, have contributed to the magical creation of these upcoming shows. The dancers have learned a lot about them.

“From Daniel Charon I learned about modern technique, like, more in depth was kind of the main thing I got from that… with Rhianna, it was just like such a fun experience… she basically set like a hip hop fusion piece on us, which I found so fun, because I love hip hop,” Adams said.

“When Rhianna was here, she was just like, so in tune with her own movement. It’s so amazing to get to take class from someone who is so experienced and like who has so much to offer.” Griffith said.

Diehl had nothing but praise for her students.

“Our dance program has grown so much we have some absolutely phenomenal dancers right now. It’s really exciting to watch their caliber of dancing, and the caliber of the choreography is really excellent… Why not support the arts?”

Shows will be on Nov 7- 8, 2025. Tickets and more information can be found on the CMU stages website.

“Come see Fall for Dance, and dance!” Griffith stated.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art & Life
BOO! IT'S ARTOBER
The Mavs 3D Printing Club creates fun designs, like this croaking frog instrument, and hides them around campus. The club also helps science programs create detailed cadaver scans and anatomical parts. Courtesy of Mavs 3D Printing Club
HELPING HANDS OF MAVS 3D
MAVERICK HOMECOMING
MAVERICK HOMECOMING
Popular Comedian Zainab Johnson entertains CMU students and Grand Junction locals in Asteria Theatre. The comedy night opened with CMU Resident Assistant (RA) Michael in his first performance.
COMEDY NIGHT
Clubs and organizations welcome prospective students during the morning portion of Mesa Experience. This event hosted over 100 families and gave in-depth tours of CMU’s campus throughout the day.
EXPERIENCING MESA
Violin major Violet Spang and the rest of the violin section wait to begin their performance. Under the direction of Professor Brian Krinke, the CMU orchestra program has grown significantly over the last nine years.
GJSO FLUTE SOLOIST JOINS CMU ORCHESTRA
More in Editorial Staff
Helldiver gives an exhilarating performance at the Gender and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) drag show. Helldiver and other performers donned their best drag, dancing for audience members in Arcadia.
DRAG AND GAG IN ARCADIA
On the second day of the Downtown Art Festival, many groups showcased art related to culture and movement: Artists, judges and casual attendees admired one of 22 new Art on the Corner installations.
CREATIVITY AND CONNECTION
CMU alum Izzy Burns sings to an audience from the porch of a home in Grand Junction's historic downtown neighborhood. Many other artists performed in the area as well.
PORCH-APALOOZA
Alumni Nick Gumpert recently released “Starting,” the first of four books aiming to help young adults manage their mental health. // Courtesy of Nick Grumpert
SHORT STORIES FOR MENTAL HEALTH
Sophomore biology major Jack Loch reads his story “The Fly” at the Writers’ Guild open mic event. A total of 10 students shared their best pieces.
PUT DOWN THE PEN, PICK UP THE MIC
Members of the Self-Defense club practice moves taught by president Minhatam La. Many participants expressed having fun while learning.
SELF-DEFENSE CLUB
Donate to The Criterion