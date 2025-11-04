The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

MAVERICK HOMECOMING

School spirit stampede erupts on campus with lively festivities
Charlene Clark, Art & Life EditorNovember 4, 2025

Homecoming week brought campus to life with a wide variety of celebratory events.

Kicking it off, Rowdy’s birthday was celebrated on Monday. Cake and T-shirts were offered in the plaza, while Rowdy walked around to take pictures with students and admire his many cakes. The variety of cakes were provided by Alpine Bank and CMU Tech’s Culinary Program.

The lead up to the big football game was filled with activities provided by student clubs and organizations. 

Programming Activities Council (PAC) hosted a tie-dye event, and played “Remember the Titans” on Alumni Field. The Literary Review tested college life knowledge with a Family Feud-style game show called “Maverick Match-Up.”  

A carnival was hosted in the Plaza on Friday evening. Clubs and organizations offered food, face painting and games for students to enjoy. PAC had an old Subaru spray painted with the homecoming rival’s colors, ready to be smashed.

Once the sun set, a makeshift mascot of Fort Lewis College’s (FLC) Skylar the Skyhawk was burned in a bonfire as Mavericks danced around the effigy to music, waving glow sticks. The Maverick Stampede played loudly before a DJ took over the music.

The day of the big game, tailgating was a huge hit. Line dancing, games, food and music filled Stocker Stadium with spirit, and the Mavericks crushed FLC 24-14.

After the victory, CMU took over Main Street with the “Block Party of the Century” celebration, hosted by the CMU Foundation. Maverick fans took downtown by storm. Live music was provided by the Rowdy Brass Band.

The party went until 10 p.m., and ended the Maverick Homecoming Weekend with a bang.

