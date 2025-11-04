Comedian and actress Zainab Johnson came to Asteria Theatre for a comedy night put on by the Program Activities Council (PAC). Johnson has her own Netflix special, “Hijabs Off,” and has acted in shows such as “Upload,” “Avant-Guardians” and “100 Humans.”

Michael, an up-and-coming stand-up comedian and current Resident Assistant (RA) at CMU, was the opening act for Johnson’s performance. This was Michael’s first time performing for a crowd, and many were impressed with his work.

“Usually, I only ‘perform’ for my friends, like the other hall coordinators, but my friends told me I should try this out in more professional settings,” Michael said.

He expressed that he likes the idea of performing in front of more crowds, and that he is very grateful for his friends’ support.

“I was surprised when PAC asked me to open for Zainab,” Michael said. “But in this kind of industry, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

Zainab Johnson’s following act brought up topics of dating, gun ownership and even opossums. The professional comedian got the crowd involved by asking audience members about their dating lives.

Johnson’s time was up after an hour, but she asked the crowd if they wanted to hear one more bit. Following a roaring applause, Johnson stayed for an extra 20 minutes.