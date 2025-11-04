DRAG AND GAG IN ARCADIA

Performers old and new from CMU’s Genders And Sexualities Alliance (GSA) took over Arcadia for its first of two annual Amateur Drag Shows on Oct. 17.

Host and retired professional Drag Queen Melody Thrills unified and captivated the audience immediately with a call-and-response of “community” at the beginning of the event.

As students filtered into the venue, any available seats were quickly filled. Attendees eagerly leaned over Arcadia’s pool tables to get a closer view of the stage.

“We had a smaller crowd, but I really, really think they had the heart of a crowd five times bigger, like a reverse Grinch,” applied anthropology and geography major and current GSA Co-Coordinator K McCormack said.

Unlike the spring 2025 drag show, each performer met the audience at eye level without the presence of a stage. The first student performer, Helldiver, emerged into the crowd to charm audience members with sensual movements while grabbing their cash tips.

During this performance, Helldiver scattered colorful pompoms into the audience. They eventually dropped to their knees and raised their arms high to a cheering crowd.

Criminal justice major Ace Townsend said the GSA Amateur Drag Show was Townsend’s first time attending a drag event.

“I love that the performers are coming into the crowd and interacting with people,” Townsend said. “I didn’t really expect that. I guess I didn’t really know what to expect.”

McCormack said that having these events on campus makes it easier for people to attend and try something new.

“It’s a very accessible entry because we’re on campus. You really don’t have to go that far. It’s not in a bar, it’s college-aged folks, so it’s a very accessible entry into it,” McCormack said. “No one is stopping you from also trying drag. Just do it. It’s free. Be the drag queen you wanna go see.”

Student performer Res Nonbina took to the stage and dazzled the audience with an impassioned performance. They wore a unique ensemble that included a purple skater skirt and full-body rainbow fishnets.

“How are we not supposed to comment on the rainbow fishnets? What else am I supposed to do?” McCormack said.

Most student performers chose two different songs to perform to. Notably, audience members were particularly excited by Ratfire from Boston’s selections of “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett and “How It’s Done” from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

“I knew [Ratfire from Boston] was going to do a Huntrix song, and the coordinator and the host are both horrifically obsessed with ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’” Thrills said. “It was beautiful to see people pick up big cultural trends and watching people explode at the end of their performance was amazing.”

Throughout the evening, the audience sat enraptured for each performance and tipped performers generously. The night concluded with a dance party, supported by CMU’s student-run radio station, KMSA, where performers, attendees and the evening’s host celebrated an exciting night of drag.