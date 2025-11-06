BOO! IT’S ARTOBER

It’s officially autumn and for CMU that means students involved in the arts got to showcase their talents. On Oct. 16, the Art & Design Department put on their annual Artober Fest on the Delta field.

This event showcased artwork from local high schools, middle schools, CMU student artists and community members.

High school participants had a sidewalk chalk contest outside of Wubben Hall. Designers at Mesa (DAM) put up a temporary graffiti wall. Desert Dog Press did a live demo of their letterpress.

Other appearances included the Animation, Film, and Motion Design and Photography (AMP) club, drawing live caricatures, as well as the printmaking guild printing woodcuts onto t-shirts.

The sculpture guild was out in front of Wubben Hall and the UC, casting sculptures in molten iron during an iron pour.

Programming Activities Council (PAC) hosted a pumpkin carving and paint night so students outside of the Art & Design Department were able to get creative.

Crowds of students visited to watch the art department show off their hard work and talents, and many went home with souvenirs to remember Artober.