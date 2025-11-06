The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Criterion
The Criterion

BOO! IT’S ARTOBER

Artistic talent has spread across campus during the month of October
Brianna Harlow, Distribution & Social Media Marketing ManagerNovember 6, 2025

 

It’s officially autumn and for CMU that means students involved in the arts got to showcase their talents. On Oct. 16, the Art & Design Department put on their annual Artober Fest on the Delta field.

This event showcased artwork from local high schools, middle schools, CMU student artists and community members.

High school participants had a sidewalk chalk contest outside of Wubben Hall. Designers at Mesa (DAM) put up a temporary graffiti wall. Desert Dog Press did a live demo of their letterpress. 

Other appearances included the Animation, Film, and Motion Design and Photography (AMP) club, drawing live caricatures, as well as the printmaking guild printing woodcuts onto t-shirts. 

The sculpture guild was out in front of Wubben Hall and the UC, casting sculptures in molten iron during an iron pour. 

Programming Activities Council (PAC) hosted a pumpkin carving and paint night so students outside of the Art & Design Department were able to get creative.

Crowds of students visited to watch the art department show off their hard work and talents, and many went home with souvenirs to remember Artober.

Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The Criterion