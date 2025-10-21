The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

Porchapalooza

Local musicians take the “stage” in the historic downtown neighborhood
Julia Wildman, Editor-In-ChiefOctober 21, 2025
Julia Wildman
CMU alum Izzy Burns sings to an audience from the porch of a home in Grand Junction’s historic downtown neighborhood. Many other artists performed in the area as well.
Julia Wildman

Community collided with creativity at the 10th annual Porchella, the free concert series hosted in Grand Junction’s historic downtown neighborhood. Hundreds of people flooded the streets to watch over 20 musical acts throughout the evening of Oct. 4.

This quirky event brought downtown residents together, with performances on the beautiful porches of homes in the downtown neighborhood by local bands looking to reach new audiences. Fans strolled from house to house all afternoon and ended the evening on the steps of the Lowell School building.

Hosted by Grand Junction Creates, Porchella is a family-friendly afternoon advertised as an event that “brings the community together through the power of live music.”

CMU Associate Professor of Psychology Kevin Kelley was the bassist in last year’s headlining band Big Dominguez. This year’s headliner at the Lowell School Building was Wowzers.

Kelley saidd that Big Dominguez decided to take this year off, so he soaked up the crisp fall day and watched some new local talent take center porch. 

“People want a vibrant life, and Grand Junction has it for them,” Kelley said. 

Kelley is a downtown resident, and said that events like Porchella make living in the heart of town even better.

Julia Wildman

Kelley noted that he was in the audience watching the performance of CMU alum Izzy Burns, who performed at this year’s event. 

He noted that he never had her in class, but had seen her perform at a school function, and when her name was listed on the Porchella lineup, he jumped at the opportunity to see her play again.

Julia Wildman

Burns graduated from the music department last fall, and has taken her folk-pop mood on tour across America, as well as to all major streaming platforms. Her Porchella debut had by far the largest crowd amongst all porch performances that evening.

CMU was represented more than once with the Guitar Ensemble filling a porch at 5 p.m. on Seventh St., headed by Lecturer of Music Eric Nohe. This event gives students who are new to performing in public a low stakes environment to develop their skills.

Eyes of Glass, out of Palisade, Colorado, was eager to jump on the opportunity after they attended last year, said the band’s drummer Chuck Short. He said the process to apply was pretty easy, but he wished the decision-making process was a bit faster so bands could commit to gigs if they weren’t selected.

They filled the streets with classic rock covers like “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers and “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown. Lead singer Caitlin Lumpkin belted out the classics while fans on the lawn sang along. Kids played, couples danced and there was plenty of head-bobbing to go around.

The owner of the porch, Mary Muniga, said it was her first time hosting for Porchella and she met Eyes of Glass initially when Short came to check out space about a month prior. To help build on that sense of community, she hosted a potluck in her backyard for her neighbors and the band members prior to the performance.

“The longer I live downtown, the more I love it. The more of a sense of community I have,” Muniga said. 

Julia Wildman

Many people walked or rode their bikes to meander between performances. At times, the streets were completely blocked by pedestrians enjoying the music. Downtown resident Sarah Nguyen said that this year’s crowd was probably the largest she’d ever seen. 

Nguyen believes events like Porchella are exactly what the community needs when the world seems so polarized and chronically online.

“I tell everybody that this is like the best weekend in Grand Junction every year,” Nguyen said. “If you’re going to come to Grand Junction, come this weekend.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art & Life
Alumni Nick Gumpert recently released “Starting,” the first of four books aiming to help young adults manage their mental health.
Short Stories for Mental Health
Sophomore biology major Jack Loch reads his story “The Fly” at the Writers’ Guild open mic event. A total of 10 students shared their best pieces.
Put Down the Pen, Pick Up the Mic
Members of the Self-Defense club practice moves taught by president Minhatam La. Many participants expressed having fun while learning.
Self-Defense Club
“Refuge(e),” a documentary highlighting the experience of migrants who faced imprisonment when seeking asylum in the US, was screened at CMU on Sept. 25. It launched a successful divestment campaign in for-profit prisons.
CENTERING VOICES & LIVED EXPERIENCE
Emma Gregory (left) played the seductive Elmire in the comedy play, while August Igoe (right) played the main character, Tartuffe. The CMU production had a total of six showings over the span of two weekends.
Reviewing Tartuffe
"REFUGE(E):" STORYTELLING TO INSPIRE ACTION
"REFUGE(E):" STORYTELLING TO INSPIRE ACTION
Donate to The Criterion