Self-Defense Club

Students learn how to protect themselves while still having fun
Bonnie Duffy, Staff WriterOctober 6, 2025
Bonnie Duffy
Members of the Self-Defense club practice moves taught by president Minhatam La. Many participants expressed having fun while learning.

Yet another new club was introduced to CMU this semester: the Self Defense Club. This group meets on Wednesday nights at the Grand Mesa Field from 7-9 p.m. The group is designed to teach members self defense techniques.

President and primary instructor Minhtam La and Vice President and assistant instructor Alex Burnham founded the club after taking CMU’s self defense class (KINE 142). 

La said that he has a background in self defense, and after taking the class, he decided to found the club. 

“People should know some self defense, or at least how to handle themselves in any situation,” La said. “[It’s] a basic human right to just know how to.” 

Burnham had been good friends with La for some time, and decided to cofound the club with him.

Under the floodlights of the Grand Mesa Field, the Self Defense Club practiced moves in small groups or pairs. With two instructors, the club is able to get more widespread individual instruction and small group practice. 

La walked around the field, stopping to help each group intermittently with different moves that people were either already working on, or showing them new moves to defend themselves when attacked in a different manner.

Participants had a variety of reasons for joining the club. 

“[I] felt like it was something to use, very practical and also a way to meet new people,” freshman psychology major Tyler Flaherty said.

Graduate student in the electrical lineworker program Ty Blevins, said he joined because he’s friends with Burnham. He enjoys learning to fight because of the athleticism.

“[It’s] active while also feeling like you’re doing something that could really be important one day,” said Blevins.

When asked what basic piece of self-defense advice they would give fellow students, participants’ answers had a common theme.

“Do your best not to instigate anything, or get yourself involved into any threats that may arise,” La said.

Blevins’ advice was simpler.

“Don’t fight, run away,” Blevin said.

