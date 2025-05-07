For those who missed the opportunity to attend Jared Taylor’s conference back in March, the Western Culture Club has a treat for you.

On May 12, ex-host of RuPaul’s Drag Race and former acclaimed Queen of Drag, RuPaul Charles, is scheduled to speak on the benefits of conversion therapy, as well as run a WCC based workshop that helps teach former gays how to blend seamlessly into the straight crowd.

Using the killer makeup and fashion skills learned from his past career as a drag queen, RuPaul will teach the attendants important class topics.

These classes include: Maga Makeup 101, Guide to the Neo-Nazi Haircut and How-To Dress Business Trashual, with the intent to direct those looking to live a life without homosexual sin into the hateful embrace of the Western Culture Club.

Since leaving behind a fabulous life of sin, RuPaul has since traveled the country, spreading the sweet, sweet word of conversion therapy.

No matter how much his own experience with conversion therapy has destroyed him mentally, Reformed RuPaul refuses to admit the damage these practices have done to thousands of innocent Americans over the decades.

Afterall, how can we possibly function as a society with these individuals roaming free? They’re just minding their own business, living their lives as they see fit and doing nothing wrong. Unacceptable!

RuPaul is scheduled to host the event alongside the Western Culture Club on May 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the sewers below the University Center. Snacks and drinks will be provided but at the cost of your authenticity.