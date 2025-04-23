FINAL CURTAIN CALL

It’s been nearly twenty years since Director of Musical Theatre Jeremy Franklin arrived in Grand Junction as a performer for the Cabaret Theatre.

In the years since, he has been majorly responsible for shaping and creating the BFA Musical Theatre program at Colorado Mesa University (CMU) as it is today.

At the end of this semester, Franklin is leaving CMU to pursue other opportunities.

His departure will leave a notable mark on the Performing Arts department, as he is recognized by his fellow professors and students as a key part of the department.

“He’s such a good teacher and an extraordinary artist. He recognizes the potential in his students and helps them grow beyond their expectations,” said said Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and Department Head Mo LaMee.

“Jeremy creates opportunities for students to immerse themselves in the arts and to leave as prepared professionals,”

During Franklin’s time at CMU, he has personally mentored and taught hundreds of students pursuing degrees in musical theatre.

The depth of the connection and impression that he leaves on students is what makes their relationship with him as strong as it is.

“It will be sad to see him go. We spend so much time in the theatre, voice lessons, classes and rehearsals, and he always takes the time to get to know us. He notices when something’s off, pulls us aside, and makes sure we’re okay.” Said junior musical theatre and biology double major Caymie Crone.

His impact and influence on the school’s BFA Musical Theatre program is profound enough that it reaches across state lines and draws in talent from across the country.

During his 18 years at CMU, Franklin has shaped the program to make musical theatre a desirable degree for young performers looking to harness their potential.

“As a non-trad student, I have attempted over 120 credit hours of classes across three different colleges in multiple states and I can confidently say that Jeremy Franklin is one of the best professors I have ever had the privilege of working with,” said junior transfer musical theatre major Chayce Adams. “I’m admittedly envious of the other seniors in our program who had a full four years with him, but my two semesters spent under his tutelage have been immeasurably valuable and I cannot thank him enough for the time and expertise he has offered me.”

Franklin is also the founder of MesaOutLoud!, CMU’s only a cappella performance group.

With his departure, the group will be coming to an end. However, as an ultimate send off for both themselves and Franklin, they plan to put on a final a capella concert that will be performed in the Robinson Theatre on May 4.

This concert will be bringing together the current members of MesaOutLoud! and former members and CMU alumni to celebrate and recognize the legacy of Franklin as he departs.

The concert will be free to all students and open to the public, but tickets are going fast. Donations will be accepted at the the event.

All money that is raised in donations will be put into the Landen Manning Jones Memorial Scholarship for students in the Musical Theatre BFA.