SINCERELY, C.R.ITERION

Question: I don’t think my major is right for me

Dear Indecisive In College,

This is a tough spot to be in and probably something many people deal with while they’re in school, so you can take refuge in the knowledge that you are not alone. If you don’t think your major is right for you, perhaps you should take a step back and ask yourself – Why? Have you lost interest? Were you pressured into the field? Is it too easy/hard and you didn’t know that until you got to dig into the classes? It might seem like starting from square one to declare a new major but if you don’t have all your essential learning requirements fulfilled, maybe you could take a semester and focus on those. You won’t be working towards a certain degree and you could have the opportunity to try new subjects and get a feel for something else. If you are decently far into the program and you’ve already finished all your essential learning, it’s a bit more complex. In this case, I’d say you should ask yourself if an additional semester or two is worth graduating with a degree that you will have for the rest of your life. Like Marie Kondo says, “If it doesn’t spark joy, then let it go.”

Question: Crush/ Love life

Dear Romantic Reception,

Wear a condom.

Question: Where are the gnomes? I can’t find them!

Dear Gnome Nerd,

I recommend reaching out to the Mavs 3D Printing Club! I think they have a close, personal relationship with the Gnome colony that lives in a tunnel colony under the campus. Be careful though! I hear they can get nasty if you find them when they don’t want to be found – but if you do, I bet the reward is rad.