DAVID LYNCH MOVIE REVIEW

\\“Blue Velvet” (1986)

“Blue Velvet” is the best film to watch first, as an introduction to Lynch’s work. Starring classic Lynch actors Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern, it hits the perfect happy medium of Lynch’s iconic surrealist horror while keeping a succinct storyline to follow. However, just because this is one of Lynch’s most accessible films does not mean it sacrifices quality. It delivers a haunting and intense view of crime in suburbia. 8/10.

\\“Dune” (1984)

With the recent remakes of “Dune”, there were probably many fans flocking to Lynch’s 1984 film. The majority of those fans were probably sorely disappointed. That’s right, being one of America’s most acclaimed filmmakers does not save him from making a bad film. With a run time of a little over two hours this movie effectively drags on way too long and simultaneously does not cover enough of the story. Fans of the books will be better off watching the newer movies. 3/10.

\\“Twin Peaks” (1990-91/2017)

This is Lynch’s magnum opus. It is three seasons of television and a film, but it still counts in my ratings nonetheless. There’s something for every viewer in this with quirky characters and a cozy feel in the first season to arguably Lynch’s most perplexing and surreal material in the third. “Twin Peaks” is equally as beautiful as it is iconic in its unforgettable and haunting portrayal of youth, duality and small-town America. 10/10.