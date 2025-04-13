Biggest Game In Program History

Dean Allen the Head sports editor joining us from the press box. Women’s Lacrosse vs Regis University.

2:11 CMU Nine giving Maverick’s the Fourth Goal with a spinning shot.

2:14 Key save from the CMU Goalie.

2:16 (35:00) Regis make there second goal.

2:19 (38:00) Regis Third goal, with a pass inside.

2:20 (49:19) Shea Murphy ties up the score to four four with a goal.

2:32 (52:00) Regis takes the lead.

2:34 (53:50) Punch for Punch the Mavericks go and tie the game five to five.

2:36 (55:25) Shea Murphy with anther stunning goal. Mavericks go down a player.

2:48 Regis lead seven to six.

2:51 (1:09:00) Maverick four score to even the playing field.

3:09 (1:29:15) Mavericks score

3:12 Regis retaliate.

3:15 (1:34:00) Regis score. Nine to eight.

3:24 (1:43:15) Regis score off a run towards goal.

3:30 Regis score

3:45 (2:02:00) Regis score

4:13 Final score fourteen Regis eleven Mesa