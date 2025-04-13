The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

Biggest Game In Program History

Woman’s Lacrosse take on Regis University.
Quinn Harrer, Web DesignerApril 13, 2025

Dean Allen the Head sports editor joining us from the press box. Women’s Lacrosse vs Regis University.

 

2:11 CMU Nine giving Maverick’s the Fourth Goal with a spinning shot.

2:14 Key save from the CMU Goalie.

2:16 (35:00) Regis make there second goal.

2:19 (38:00) Regis Third goal, with a pass inside.

2:20 (49:19) Shea Murphy ties up the score to four four with a goal.

2:32 (52:00) Regis takes the lead.

2:34 (53:50) Punch for Punch the Mavericks go and tie the game five to five.

2:36 (55:25) Shea Murphy with anther stunning goal. Mavericks go down a player.

2:48 Regis lead seven to six.

2:51 (1:09:00) Maverick four score to even the playing field.

3:09 (1:29:15) Mavericks score

3:12 Regis retaliate.

3:15 (1:34:00) Regis score. Nine to eight.

3:24 (1:43:15) Regis score off a run towards goal.

3:30 Regis score

3:45 (2:02:00) Regis score

4:13 Final score fourteen Regis eleven Mesa

 

 

 

 

 

