Biggest Game In Program History

Dean Allen the Head sports editor joining us from the press box. Women’s Lacrosse vs Regis University.
2:11 CMU Nine giving Maverick’s the Fourth Goal with a spinning shot.
2:14 Key save from the CMU Goalie.
2:16 (35:00) Regis make there second goal.
2:19 (38:00) Regis Third goal, with a pass inside.
2:20 (49:19) Shea Murphy ties up the score to four four with a goal.
2:32 (52:00) Regis takes the lead.
2:34 (53:50) Punch for Punch the Mavericks go and tie the game five to five.
2:36 (55:25) Shea Murphy with anther stunning goal. Mavericks go down a player.
2:48 Regis lead seven to six.
2:51 (1:09:00) Maverick four score to even the playing field.
3:09 (1:29:15) Mavericks score
3:12 Regis retaliate.
3:15 (1:34:00) Regis score. Nine to eight.
3:24 (1:43:15) Regis score off a run towards goal.
3:30 Regis score
3:45 (2:02:00) Regis score
4:13 Final score fourteen Regis eleven Mesa