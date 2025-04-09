The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

LAXING THE COMPETITION

CMU Lacrosse Teams Push Their Winning Streaks to New Heights
Justin Shaw, Co-Sports EditorApril 9, 2025
Midfielder Ben Kester (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal versus Adam’s State. \\ Shelby Streeter for The Criterion

The lacrosse programs are on a streak, defeating both conference and non-conference opponents as they surge through the heart of their seasons.

The women’s team has racked up six straight wins to remain perfect in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), flexing their offensive muscle with a trio of blowout victories last week.

On the men’s side, the Mavericks are riding a four-game win streak of their own, capped by a statement win over No. 13-ranked Saint Leo that showcased the team’s depth.

The Women’s lacrosse team’s six-game tear has been highlighted by large wins over RMAC opponents Westminster (20–5), Fort Lewis (17–6) and Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo (17–2).

Their win over CSU Pueblo pushed the Mavs over the .500 mark for the first time this season. They held the ThunderWolves without a goal for the final 48 minutes and scored 15 unanswered goals. Junior attacker Courtney Havel led the scoring, scoring four goals in a season-high eight shots on goal.

2024 RMAC Attacker of the Year junior Justine Anderson shined in her performance against Fort Lewis on March 30, becoming just the fifth Maverick to reach the 100-goal mark.

Anderson continued her dominance in Saturday’s matchup against Westminster, where she scored five goals and matched a program record with nine offensive points. The Mavericks scored 11 times in the first quarter alone and moved to their sixth straight win, the last four of which were by more than ten goals.

The Mavs’ offensive firepower and defensive consistency have propelled them to the top of the RMAC, and they remained in first place after that stretch of victories.

The Men’s lacrosse team prior to their match against Adam’s State University on April 3.
\\ Shelby Streeter for The Criterion

The Mavericks are entering the final stretch of conference play with four games remaining before the RMAC Tournament. A crucial matchup looms on April 13 against Regis University, a team CMU defeated 16-11 earlier this season, marking just their second win in 34 all-time meetings with the Rangers.

The CMU men’s lacrosse team is on a four-game win streak, with recent wins over Concordia University Irvine (CUI) (8–7), #13 Saint Leo (21–14) and Westminster University (13-11).

The win streak was punctuated by a statement victory over nationally ranked Saint Leo, where the Mavericks posted a season-high 21 goals in a 21-14 win. Senior midfielder Logan Smith led the charge with four goals, while senior attacker JJ Brummett and redshirt sophomore Connor Jensen each added hat-tricks.

A total of 11 different Mavericks found the back of the net, capping off an intense road trip before facing Concordia Irvine for their first home game of the season.

The Mavericks’ matchup with Concordia University Irvine was tightly contested, but CMU held off a late 5-2 scoring run to secure an 8-7 win. The Mavericks jumped out to a 4-0 lead and carried a 6-2 advantage into halftime before CUI mounted its comeback.

The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, getting off a shot with 7.4 seconds left that sailed wide. A last-ditch effort to recover the ball ended in a scramble as time expired, sealing the win for the Mavs.

“We work extremely hard in practice to make sure that, when we come out on game day, it looks the way it’s supposed to look” said head coach Troy Moyer. “We tried our best, and we came out with the win.”

Back at home, the Mavericks followed up with a commanding victory over Adams State, exploding for 15 first-half goals, 11 of which came in the opening quarter. Sophomore attacker Jack Cooper had a breakout performance, finishing with a career-high seven points on five goals and two assists. Cooper entered the game with just two goals on the season and walked away with his first collegiate hat trick.

“We’ll try and ride this momentum all the way through the RMAC [tournament],” said Cooper. “It just clicked today, it was a good day.”

With that win, the Mavericks extended their home win streak to 18 games, a run that dates back to 2021.

CMU capped off its four-game win streak with a dominant showing against Westminster on April 6. Eleven different Mavericks scored in the victory, with no player tallying more than two goals, highlighting the team’s balanced offensive approach. CMU also won the shots-on-goal battle, outshooting Westminster 54-39.

Now sitting at 8-2 overall and 5-0 in RMAC play, the Mavericks hold first place in the conference. With three regular-season games remaining, CMU is eyeing a spot in the RMAC Tournament and a chance to play in the RMAC/Peach Belt AQ Game on May 2.

Donate to The Criterion