HOUSING CRISIS AVERTED

Checking into a hotel room for the beginning of sophomore year was not on my bucket list. Last fall, I returned to Colorado Mesa University (CMU) last fall and checked into the Residence Inn 3.1 miles from campus. The room was great. I had a full kitchen, a queen-size bed and a bathroom to myself.

I had a car so the commute wasn’t bad either, but for those who weren’t so fortunate a lime scooter or a bus ride were the only options to get to campus. The commute also created the awkward situation of what to do in the hours between classes or club events. Do I go back to the hotel? Or wait around campus?

Paying for a dorm room and then living in a hotel, for many students, was far from ideal, but there simply weren’t enough dorm rooms. Now, CMU is preparing for another massive class of incoming freshmen. In hopes of avoiding a housing shortage similar to last fall, CMU closed the housing applications for all students who are not required to live on campus.

A few issues will arise because of this decision. First, the cost of housing in Grand Junction might rise as more students compete for the limited rental options around campus. Second, living off campus will require students to take on responsibilities like cooking, cleaning, paying for utilities and rent. Third, the students did not choose to move off campus and take on these new responsibilities.

The only way CMU can fix its housing troubles is to build more housing, which is exactly what they are doing.

CMU is building a new 700-bed dorm in the Bunting Hall parking lot, and doing right by its students. This new dorm will help CMU handle a growing student population, and avoid kicking students off campus or housing them in hotels.

Constructing the dorm will take about 18 months of constant construction noises. Even with the downsides, it will be worth it in the long run and CMU will be able to provide a better product for its students.