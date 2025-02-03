SWISH, SMASH AND STREAK

Since coming off of the back-to-back contests in the NSU Holiday Invitational, the Mavericks Women’s basketball squad has carved out a five-game win streak, notching a spot atop the RMAC conference standings.

The five-game stretch began with a pummeling of the New Mexico Highlands, securing an 86-54 victory at home. Junior forward Olivia Reed-Thyne and senior guard Riley Hayes led the way for the Mavs, as the pair made some history on the court. The two were the first pair of teammates to combine for 30 points or more in the same game.

Reed-Thyne took care of the post, scoring 28 of her 31 points in the paint. Hayes secured perimeter play, dropping 33 points on an absurd nine-made three-pointers. The senior’s mark tied former Maverick Jaylyn Duran’s program record, proving how dominant Hayes’ perimeter performance was attributed to the Mavs’ brewing dominance.

“In practice all week, I’ve been building my confidence, and the team’s been right there with me. I think confidence was the biggest thing, knowing I could go in there and hit those shots,” said Hayes.

While the stat sheet was full of Reed Thyne and Hayes buckets, the Maverick bench contribution proved helpful. Senior forward Claire Heitschmidt controlled the boards with nine rebounds, while junior guard Mykaela Moore scored five points.

What followed the opening game of the new year was double-double dominance over Adams State University, 72-49. The Mavericks took advantage of their bigs in the contest, with Reed Thyne and senior forward Brooklyn Palmer securing double-doubles. Reed-Thyne scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Palmer added 11 points and 10 boards.

“They both played really hard, and they’re both really coachable, and that’s what I appreciate about them,” Head Coach Taylor Wagner said. “I thought we did a great job, [Adam’s State] always press and a little pressure and trap, and I just felt like the girls were in a good group.”

What followed the blowout win was a nail-biting performance, but the Mavericks were able to edge out the Western Colorado Mountaineers 62-60. The final third-quarter push for the Mavs saw CMU rip off a 10-0 run and gain a one-point lead. The Mavs sustained the lead throughout the game, as the Mountaineers attempted to trim the deficit but were unsuccessful.

The Mavericks’ third game of the New Year’s stretch was a battle against the Westminster Griffins, a team with little success to show for this season. The Mavs throttled the Griffins, defeating them by nearly 40 points in a wire-to-wire victory. The Mavs shot 50% from three on 24 attempts, matching that percentage from the field on 64 total attempts.

“I feel like when I’m out there I know what I can do, and driving is one of my strong suits, so that’s what I’m going to go out there and do,” said Moore.

The final game in this five-game stretch allowed the Mavs to extend their win streak to five and secure a top spot in the RMAC standings.

Behind a dominant first-half performance from Reed-Thyne, the Mavericks defeated Black Hills State 57-41, knocking off the Yellow Jackets and pulling into a four-way tie for first place in the RMAC.

“They just did a really good job pressuring the ball and then sitting on [Reed-Thyne] anytime she did get a touch,” said Assistant Coach Hannah Pollart.

The Mavericks couldn’t have asked for a better first half. Reed-Thyne outscored the Yellow Jackets on her own, pouring in all of her 18 points in 20 minutes to stake CMU to a 34-15 halftime lead. The junior forward’s gritty effort in the paint was the driving force behind a 12-0 run that all but buried Black Hills State (BHSU) before the break. Backing her effort was Hayes, who chipped in 12 points on an efficient 5-of-8 from the floor while grabbing seven rebounds of her own.

For all their offensive success, it was Mesa’s defense that dictated the game. The Mavericks held BHSU to a mere 20% shooting in the first half, keeping the Yellow Jackets scoreless from beyond the arc on 10 attempts.

If the first half was about CMU’s dominance, the second half was about their poise. BHSU opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run, cutting CMU’s lead to 11. But Hayes’ three-pointer and a quick answer from senior guard Kylie Kravig pushed the lead back to 14, halting the Yellow Jackets’ momentum.

“Tonight, they were running her off the three-point line, so she got to the rim and got a and one. [Kravig] made some big shots for us to stretch that lead, too,” Pollart said.

The Mavericks’ defense held firm, forcing tough shots and sealing the game with key defensive rebounds. Free throws became an unlikely silver lining for the Mavs, as the Yellow Jackets managed just one make in nine attempts throughout the fourth period. A couple of key defensive stops down the stretch sealed the deal for the Mavs, securing a hard-fought victory, 57-41, and extending their win streak to five.

The Mavericks traveled to Nebraska to defend their winning streak against Chadron State College, whom they defeated 74-49. Reed-Thyne continued her dominance, scoring 30 points on an efficient 66% shooting performance. The Mavs’ bench play was notably effective this game, as redshirt sophomore guard Macy Larson scored nine points, all of which came from three-pointers.

“[Larson is] our little fireball when she comes off the bench. She’ll get us going on runs, hit a couple of shots, making good plays on defense. Whatever she can do, she seems to do it when she’s off the bench,” Pollart said.

The win sets the stage for a crucial stretch in CMU’s schedule. Up next is a road game at Colorado State University – Pueblo, a team coming off a 63-43 win over Westminster. With the RMAC standings tighter than ever, every game carries added weight as the Mavericks chase their first regular-season conference title since 2019.