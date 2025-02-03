HEART ATTACK HOOPS

From a pair of dramatic 64-63 wins, to a 79-77 overtime win, to absolute dominance of conference opponents, the Mavs have extended their win streak to an impressive seven games following an 0-4 start to conference play.

In the game that kicked off the Mavs’ post-tournament stretch, the Mavericks throttled New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU) 89-77 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Brownson Arena. The win marked the Mavericks’ first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory of the season and head coach Mike Dunlap’s first conference win since returning to the RMAC.

“I just think that we gained some knowledge in Texas playing some [Lone Star Conference] teams, and then carried it into this. The tipping point was the performance by both [freshman forward Will Mortimore] and [freshman guard Harvey White] and also conditioning. I thought that [NMHU] got tired at one point, and their field goal percentage dramatically dropped,” said head coach Mike Dunlap.

Defensive intensity was key, as the Mavs held Highlands to just 32.3% shooting after the break and forced three consecutive stops to erase a 67-61 deficit. Following a pivotal sophomore center Yaak Yaak block, White’s clutch three-pointer gave CMU a 77-74 lead they wouldn’t give up.

Mortimore and White led the offense with 17 points each, while redshirt junior forward Ty Allred added 16 points and freshman guard Mason Honeyman chipped in 15. The Mavericks’ five Australian players combined for 65 of the team’s 89 points.

Their second conference win of the campaign showcased Mesa’s defensive prowess in the second half, cruising to an 89-74 victory over Adams State University on Jan. 11. After trailing 47-44 at halftime, the Mavericks turned the tide with a 10-1 run to start the second half and never looked back. “We figured if we pressed them, because they’re a pressing team, that their legs would go out on them, and that’s what happened,” said Dunlap.

Honeyman led the way offensively with a season-high 19 points, going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Allred recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Yaak Yaak added 13 points, four blocks and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his own double-double.

Allred delivered a buzzer-beating, step-back, contested three-pointer to lift the Mavs over Western Colorado in their third game out of the holiday break. Trailing 63-59 with under a minute to play, the Mavericks rallied with a Mortimore layup and a key defensive stop before Allred drained the game-winner. Allred finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Yaak Yaak added 12 points, four boards and five blocks in the defensive effort.

Just days earlier, the Mavericks were in another nail-biter, edging out Westminster College 64-63 in Grand Junction. The Mav’s ability to close games has been a key aspect during their current win streak, and that resilience carried into Thursday night.

The game featured nine lead changes and seven ties, with Colorado Mesa University (CMU) overcoming a 16-2 Westminster run in the second half. Strong defensive play forced eight turnovers after halftime, and the Mavericks held a 31-25 rebounding edge, grabbing nine offensive boards to score 14 second-chance points.

The most recent matchup displayed CMU’s resilience as they took on Black Hills State University (BHSU). The game came down to the wire, with the Mavericks’ Allred stepping up in the biggest moment. Trailing 73-70 with eight seconds to play in regulation, Allred was fouled on a three-point attempt. The redshirt junior calmly sank all three free throws, tying the game at 73 and forcing overtime.

“I just think Ty [Allred] is playing with a lot of confidence right now, and he has a big green light. He’s been growing into this role all season long,” Assistant Coach Skyler Burgess said.

With over a minute remaining, Mortimore’s decisive layup gave CMU a 79-77 lead. The defense sealed it in the final moments, as BHSU got a shot in the paint, but sophomore center Yaak Yaak altered the shot, securing the rebound to end the game.

While the Mavericks shot 45.6% from the field and an impressive 91.7% from the free-throw line, their defense ultimately won the game. CMU forced 20 turnovers, converting them into 17 points, making key stops down the stretch to stifle Black Hills State’s offensive onslaught.

The Mavericks came into Saturday’s game against Chadron State College hoping for their fourth consecutive last-second victory, but fell short by a few seconds.

The Mavs found themselves down by nine points with less than two minutes remaining. However, with how late game deficits have treated the Mavs over the course of January, there was still a glimmer of hope for the squad.

A chaotic sequence ensued for the Mavs, where they ended up trimming the deficit to one point with less than two seconds remaining. With how the Mavs’ previous games have played out, there was still hope for the squad. An intentional foul put Chadron on the free throw line, where they ended up making the first of two.

With 1.7 seconds remaining on the game clock, Allred rebounded the ball and heaved it down court. The shot, however, came up short, and Chadron State came up with the hard fought victory over CMU, 67-69.

The Mavs want to pick up steam as the season goes on, despite their inability to extend their seven-game winning streak. Their ability to outlast opponents, especially in second halves, and may be a key factor for regaining momentum as the season progresses. CMU will continue their four-game road trip this Thursday, Jan. 30 against Colorado State University – Pueblo.