THE CASE FOR MURDER

Violence and murders are commonplace in the US. With such high prevalence, murder should be considered justifiable under the right circumstance.

We have the misfortune of seeing it everywhere, with some of us unfortunately more exposed to it than others. It’s seen in our neighborhoods, communities and all throughout the media. While it is unfortunate how attuned to violence we have become, it’s just a sad reality we have to face.

In the US, guns are more accessible than ever and it’s the leading cause of murder. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there were around 19,651 gun related homicides in 2022, which averages to around 54 murders every day.

It forces a troubling question: can murder be acceptable? It’s argued that it could be appropriate to murder those who hurt and abuse others. Many would answer that it isn’t and under no circumstance should murder be something that happens.

However, I argue that too many good people are lost to the hands of others. Too many abusers get away with their crime without any repercussions. Perhaps those who take or destroy a life should not be allowed the privilege of breathing the same air as the rest of us.

What about those who find out their loved one, their child or younger sibling is being abused by a close family member or friend? The rage and pain that comes with the realization that you were unable to protect them is crippling, and many act on it. Being the oldest, if I had learned that someone was abusing my younger siblings, it would take every ounce of self control I have to not retaliate.

However, I would still discourage murder in defense of another in cases like this. That’s because if someone were to murder the abuser then they would be going to jail instead. They’d be leaving their loved one even more vulnerable. The abuser would deserve it, but it would leave the victims with a less sound support system. I want to stay strong and be there for them and help them heal.

Acts of self defense could be justified as an acceptable murder. Law enforcement and the military kill in the name of defense frequently. I don’t think many would argue against the validity of protecting your own life or the lives of loved ones.

In a moment faced with life or death, whether someone takes yours or your loved one’s life, there isn’t a lot of time to consider the options. Making that choice isn’t easy and it’s often accompanied by other trauma. Surviving an attack can be just as difficult.

Unfortunately this topic isn’t as clear cut as people would like it to be. It depends on the situation, especially when there are so many nuances to cover and a wide spectrum of possibilities. Whether or not murder on its own is bad should seem like a simple answer: it is wrong. But when you take into consideration the actions of others, and whether or not they deserve it, the answer gets more complicated and sometimes, murder is justified.