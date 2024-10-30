HOROSCOPES – 10/17/2024-10/30/2024

Aries 3/21 – 4/19

As the weather turns cold, take this opportunity to crunch some leaves in your fists. It’s so satisfying and it will likely send shivers up your spine. Whimsy is necessary.

Taurus 4/20 – 5/20

The upcoming full moon will be brighter than usual. It could potentially interrupt your night’s sleep. Invest in an eye mask and thick curtains to avoid it. Nothing is worst than getting fewer than 10 hours of sleep.

Gemini 5/21 – 6/20

There are so many social activities right now. Over-booking is inevitable. Practice lines like “No, I think you forgot to invite me ,” or “something better came up,” so you don’t get caught off guard.

Cancer 6/21 – 7/22

Libra season is rife with being left on read. When this happens to you (and it will), make sure you block out time with your therapist or another cancer friend to cry about it with.

Leo 7/23 – 8/22

Grab your shiniest outfit and dance under the full moon. Jump over a fire, toss your hair back, drink mulled wine. Embracing your witchy side may seem silly but it will replenish your inner sparkle.

Virgo 8/23 – 9/22

Midterms was a breeze and you’ve been set up with grades so good you could probably skip class for the rest of the semester and still pass. Don’t let this go to your head. Sharpen your pencils and stay on top of things.

Libra 9/23 – 10/22

The broken hearts that follow you this season will need to be collected for sacrifice during the full moon. This will feed your fountain of youth and give you some time to reflect on all the people you forgot about over the last two weeks.

Scorpio 10/23 – 11/21

Your trinkets and vinyl collection have been missing your touch. Get a little silly and play pretend with your creepy dolls while listening to your first press of that Cher album your great uncle gave you before he died.

Sagittarius 11/22 – 12/21

Learn something challenging and new. Reread a book you love in a new language. Start a docu-series on MLM scams. Try to file your own taxes. Your brain is a sponge right now, capitalize on it!

Capricorn 12/22 – 1/19

Take care of your heart during the full moon. Someone will try to ask your for it for some kind of sacrifice. While completely absurd, the sentiment will make you think about how people may have been taking advantage of your kindess.

Aquarius 1/20 – 2/18

Grab the people in your life that can’t recognize your genius and tell them to kick rocks. It’s not your fault they don’t understand why “Ouran Highschool Host Club” is the best anime of all time.

Pisces 2/18 – 3/20

Keep the vibes low during Libra season. It’s best to creep from a distance by lurking on Tindr or Hinge. You won’t swipe on anyone but it’s fun to do a background check on them just to see what they’re like.