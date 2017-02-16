by Brandon Zinser

KMSA 91.3 FM, the winner of organization of the year in the 2016 Mav Awards, is Colorado Mesa University’s student-operated radio station. New management and creative thinking have completely changed what the radio station is about.

The new general manager, Tyler Fransen, is mixing things up by rebranding KMSA from “The Alternative” to “Music For The Mavericks.” As part of the rebranding process, Fransen wants to attract more student listeners.

“We love our community audience, but I think it’s time to get more of the student body listening to our station, and get KMSA to become a larger presence on campus,” Fransen said.

The station is looking to DJ more events on campus and has the resources to liven up any club, organization or school event with their concert speakers and experienced DJs. KMSA is working to become students’ first choice in radio, whether they are listening in their car, at home or on the go.

“I want students to understand we are not just a radio station; we are their radio station. If you don’t like something let us know and we can try and cater to what you like,” Fransen said.

The station started in 1975 and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. KMSA initially began playing non-mainstream music and later adopted the alternative genre, but many things have changed since then. The station now plays a variety of genres, rather than limiting itself to just one.

KMSA recently revamped its website and is starting to become more of an online presence with their social media. The new website, KMSA913.com, is now much easier to navigate and lets listeners live stream 91.3 FM from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

The radio station is planning on providing more news, school information and sports broadcasting content. If a student cannot attend a CMU sports game in person, KMSA will be there to live broadcast all the action play by play. While this live sports broadcasting is only available for certain CMU games, KMSA is looking to expand their sports broadcasting to reach more games in the future.

One thing KMSA offers is the freedom for students to express themselves with music. Any CMU student can be the DJ of their own radio show. Students that are interested are encouraged to come to the weekly Wednesday meetings at 4:30 p.m. on the second story of the University Center.

When asked what his favorite part of being General Manager of KMSA, Fransen said, “I have one of the best office views on campus. All kidding aside, I like being able to see the accomplishments that we have made and love seeing our work be recognized.”

Fransen hopes that the work he has put in will help future general managers be able to do more outreach and become a bigger presence on the CMU campus.