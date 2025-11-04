EXPERIENCING MESA

Mesa Experience is an event for prospective students that gives them an inside look at life on CMU’s campus.

On Saturday, Oct. 18 the University Center (UC) was filled with members of CMU’s various clubs and organizations, with members ready to inform Mesa Experience participants and passers by about what they do.

There were a wide range of clubs at the event, from academic-based clubs, to clubs focused on arts, sciences and politics. The upstairs of the UC hosted an academic fair, so that prospective students could browse programs offered at CMU.

“Mesa Experience is here for us to show students that might be interested in attending Colorado Mesa University what clubs and organizations we offer, and what experiences, thus the name, they can get by attending Colorado Mesa, be introduced to our current student leaders, so that maybe they’ll get inspiration of where they want to go, focus their degree, or just go hang out,” said President of Anthropology Club, Chancellor of the Social and Behavioral Council and President of the Club Advisory Board (CAB) Keith Pierce.

Sculpture Guild, the Literary Review, Anthropology Club and many more had tables displaying what they did for prospective students.

The tables were grouped together by category, with all political clubs in one area and all arts and academic clubs in another.

Pierce described exactly what the Anthropology Club does:

“Anthropology Club, we focus on the cultural, linguistic and archaeological end of anthropology, ‘cause our friends in the forensic science club take that end for us. We try to give a hands-on approach to anthropology, which otherwise is a really abstract field, ‘cause it’s the study of people, and people in general—hard to understand. So, we try to give ways for our students and members to learn about different cultures, languages and activities through hands-on methods,” said Pierce. “Like, this last Thursday, we made clay effigies to demonstrate how different cultures would carve important things into clay so they’d have little keepsakes. We try to do fun things like that while also being educational,”

Political clubs were grouped together in one category as well, with the Young Democratic Socialists of America, Students for Life, Allies Representing Progressive Policies and Turning Point USA tabling on the north side of the UC, showcasing the political diversity at CMU.

“We meet up once a week and talk about recent stuff that’s going on in the news. And so we talk about, like, global news, we talk about local news and then we talk about just good news because there’s a lot of bad stuff happening right now, and we just wanted a space that we felt safe discussing things,” President of the Allies Representing Progressive Policies club Lucy Dale, said. This Mesa Experience event was the first of six to be held throughout the 2025-26 school year.