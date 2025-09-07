CLUB FEATURE: UP IN THE AIR

A daring group of students tests their flexibility, strength and bravery at Mesa’s new Aerial Arts Club.

As effortless as it looks, aerial arts requires a lot of upper body and core strength, balance and flexibility.

The leader of the club, Chayse Mathisen, offers a laid back environment during open lessons on Mondays at 7 p.m. and at practice sessions on Tuesdays at 8:15 p.m. at the Rock Wall in Foster Field House.

All levels are welcome and no long-term commitment is necessary. This club provides an opportunity to learn an art for free with the convenience of being on campus.

An off-campus option is Reverent Rhythms, a non-profit performing arts group in Grand Junction. They specialize in teaching many artistic expressions including ninjutsu, cheer and dance in addition to aerial arts.

Reverent Rhythms strives to create a connection between God and creative expression.

Aerial arts classes start at $60 for 45 minutes of instruction.

Mathisen, the Aerial Arts Club president, said that she “got into aerial arts by accident.”

While celebrating a friend’s birthday at a trampoline park, the towering, vibrantly colored silks caught her eye. That night, she researched their purpose and discovered aerial arts. Feeling drawn to the sport, she started her journey of mastery through self-direction and YouTube tutorials.

Mathisen developed a passion for it so she invested in lessons at local gyms, including Reverent Rhythms. What began as a spark of curiosity became something Chayse hopes to pursue as a career.

She said she hopes to one day perform for Cirque du Soleil, a renowned company that played an important role in developing aerial arts. They also showcase a variety of artistic modalities all around the world.

Aerial arts have been practiced since the 1950s, and have become more popular over the years. It is considered a great way to build upper body strength. Many moves require holding a position for a period of time, which builds endurance. Aerial arts also improves balance.

CMU’s lacrosse athlete Devon Morris said he enjoys being an assistant teacher for aerial arts.

She said it helped her improve her upper body and core strength. Morris learned everything she knows about aerial arts from the club, and now trains new members herself.

The club welcomes fresh ideas for stunts and poses. They plan to do a Halloween Photoshoot and more events throughout the year.

Aerial arts offers the potential for future careers, increased strength and acts as a simple creative outlet for those who join the club. Check out their Instagram @aerialartsclub.cmu for more.