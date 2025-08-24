CLUB FEATURE: CMU GIVE VOLUNTEERS

There is a new club at CMU this year: CMU GIVE Volunteers.

President Brianna Harlow shared some insight on what they have to offer. The main function of CMU GIVE Volunteers is to get volunteers involved with the community. Harlow stated that the club wants to connect with local non-profits, especially environmental ones.

Some of their volunteer outings will include trail work with Parks & Recreation and litter clean-up in the Grand Junction area.

For the upcoming school year, there are two campaigns the club has planned. In the fall, they are planning “Students4Students” which encourages the fundamental right for education.

People are encouraged to donate for this campaign on the GIVE Volunteers website. Donations are used to fund teacher salaries, maintenance and other education-related costs.

In the spring, CMU GIVE Volunteers will be campaigning “GoGreenWithGIVE.” The goal is to encourage CMU students and staff to participate in clean living habits and is centered around Earth Day.

“Our main goal is to fundraise during the fall and spring semesters to send as many students in our student group to Waipi’o Valley, Hawaii,” Harlow said. This trip is through the GIVE Volunteers organization and will take place over nine days during spring break.

The GIVE Volunteers organization provides volunteer opportunities across the globe. They also have many fundraising events for varying causes.

In Waipi’o Valley, those who volunteer will work on permaculture with local farms. They will also spend time hiking, snorkeling and getting familiar with the indigenous culture.

GIVE Volunteers also offers trips to Thailand, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Laos. These trips range from one to seven weeks. They offer them during summer, winter and spring breaks.

“This is an opportunity to give back locally and volunteer globally,” Harlow said.

She went on to describe her experience working with GIVE Volunteers. Last March, she travelled to Seattle and stayed in a remote cabin to become Wilderness First Aid (WFA) certified, noting that there was a good balance between in-class learning and outdoor activities.

Snowshoeing in the mountains was one of the most memorable experiences from the trip for Harlow.

Her motivation for bringing CMU GIVE Volunteers to campus is to give the opportunity to “volunteer with a community behind you.”

She stressed that it can be nerve-wracking to volunteer alone or with a company you have never worked with before. This club connects like-minded people and alleviates the stress of volunteering alone.

Currently, CMU GIVE Volunteers has 11 members. They are holding board member elections in September. They meet on the balcony of Dominguez Hall on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. The first meeting will be on Sept. 3.

Harlow encourages anyone that feels the push to volunteer and grow their comfort zone to attend, and hopes to see the group grow this year. and have all of the new student group members visit Hawaii in March.

“This club matters to CMU because it promotes a global viewpoint of giving back to communities. It expands worldview and experience with different cultures,” said Harlow.

Anyone who is interested in joining, or is looking to find more information, is encouraged come to a club meeting. You can also follow the club’s Instagram @cmu_givevolunteers.