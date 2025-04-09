A PRIZE FOR PRESTIGE

Ranking number one in the United States by the National Council for State Boards of Nursing, the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) practical nursing (PN) program has just made CMU a leader in nursing education.

PN Coordinator Genell Stites says the program creates outstanding nurses.

“The number one ranking places CMU at the forefront of nursing education nationwide,” said Stites. “Enrolled students benefit from a rigorous, comprehensive education that thoroughly prepares them to become outstanding nurses.”

The program focuses on comprehensive education that prepares students for all of the challenges they may face and ensures graduates are well-rounded nurses.

Upon completion of the one year program, graduates have the opportunity to sit for their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to obtain their licensed practical nurse (LPN) certification.

LPNs are an important part of healthcare teams. They perform many of the same duties as registered nurses (RNs) and are responsible for measuring vital signs, administering medications and assisting patients with daily activities.

The care that nurses have for their patients and the effect they have on their patients’ lives is far-reaching. PN student Kayla Ash was inspired by the nurses caring for her mother.

“My passion [for nursing] grew stronger after witnessing the profound impact nurses had on my mother’s life while she battled cancer in 2012,” said Ash. “Ever since I was a little girl, I knew I wanted to become a nurse.”

The PN program is tasked with instructing the next generation of nurses to be exemplary members of the health care team.

“The program’s focus on excellence guarantees that its graduates will be not only highly skilled but also forward-thinking and innovative, shaping the future of healthcare,” said Stites.

Healthcare is an ever evolving discipline and the standards for best practice are constantly updated. Programs that receive accreditation have the difficult task of always being at the forefront of research and constantly updating their programs.

“The program’s innovative curriculum stays ahead of healthcare trends, ensuring that students are equipped with the most relevant skills,” said Stites.

Stites believes that the number one ranking is the culmination of the hard work of the staff, faculty and students.

“This prestigious ranking showcases CMU’s dedication to providing exceptional nursing education and highlights the quality of its faculty, curriculum and clinical opportunities,” said Stites.

PN student Gianna Kipling says that the support students receive from faculty is what sets CMU’s program apart.

“It is nice to know that in this program it is never a dumb question and if there is anything we are personally struggling with, they do truly care and are here to support us. I truly believe that is why we are so successful as a program,” said Kipling.

Director of Nursing Education Dr. Erin Donovan agrees.

“Faculty work so hard to promote excellence in our students. To see their hard work, and the dedication of our students, be reflected in achieving number one in the nation is truly wonderful. I feel very lucky to work with such amazing people,” said Donovan.

One month into the program, students have the opportunity to go to clinical sites and apply what they have learned in the classroom. When students graduate, they already have patient experience to take with them in their career.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity that not many PN students get to experience,” said Kipling. “The material we learn in class and lab helps us progress and start to really develop skills while at the clinical setting.”

Many PNs go on to become registered nurses (RNs), who have a broader scope of practice and play more leadership roles. CMU’s LPN-BSN program allows graduates of the PN program to obtain their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and sit for their RN board exam.

Nurses are needed everywhere in the world. CMU has multiple pathways students can take to obtain their RN license so that students can pick the program that best suits their needs.

“It all depends on what the individual student needs. If they need to work as quickly as possible, the PN program may be the way to go,” said Donovan. “In the end, we need nurses.”

The PN program is available both at CMU’s main campus and at the Montrose Campus making it more accessible to students.

Kipling plans on applying to the LPN-BSN program after she graduates.

“I am so excited I get the chance to continue my learning at CMU because of the nursing programs they offer and the different paths to become a nurse!” said Kipling.