When former Director of Student Life Dazhon. Darien . was Abruptly removed from his position in early 2019, the student body bad questions.

Now nearly five years later, new info has been released on what it is Darien has been up to. The Baltimore Banner reported that Darien set off red -flags for coworkers even before he committed the crime. Most media coverage seems to agree that “red flag” is the best term to describe his actions After receiving criticism, for lying on his resume, things got worse for Darien when he was charged for theft, stalking and retaliating against a witness in April of this year. It all started when he was hired as the Pikesville High School athletics director in July of 2023a staggering six-figure salary. After his three-month stint at Colorado Mesa University (CMU), Darien moved on to greener pastures with a falsified resume to his name.

Six teen false claims have been confirmed on his resume including a bachelor’s degree Langtson Unive1sity in Oklahoma and a masters degree.from the same University in 2011 2012 respectively. One ‘ wasn’t enough for Darien and he supposedly earned another master’s degree in 2013 from Southern New Hampshire University. • “It appears he did not meet the· minimum requirements to be an athletic director in Pikesville,” said Fox Baltimore News reporter Chris Papst. Darien reportedly hadn’t even been able to .acquire a teaching certificate. Darien certaily lacked the qualifications to be hired as a athletic director one might question if he was ever qualified to be working at.CMU at all. The answer is unclear, but what is clear is that he wasn’t a good fit for CMU. Students have said they felt belittled by Darien’s words and actions. Darien himself has been interviewed by the Criterion in the past and said that CMU was afraid of his vision. When he was first removed from CMU, there was some protest: A few students felt that CMU was unwelcoming to staff members-that were from out of state. John Marshall refuted those claims and with that what has come to light about working with Darien, those ideas can be put· to rest. Darien allegedly fabricating slander is something that might not have been possible 011 this le\el even five )1eaIS ago. In a recent interview with President John Marshall, there was no mincing of words though’·CMU never discusses personal files – out of respect for their staff, it’s become clear that Darien was fired for good reason. “I-would.just say that we parted ways and we dont make those descsions lightly”, Marshal said. “His behavior was sufficiently problematic that we had to part ways quickly.”Darien’s work history tells a story of short term job after short term job, sometimes with high salaries as well. But apparently, this lifestyle wasn’t that suited Darien. With Pikesville High Schlool finally calling him out on his falsified resume, he allegedly used AI. to create a fake recording of the principal of Pikesville High School Eric Eiswert saying some foul statements most news organizations wont even address. “I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these [racial slur’s],” said the Al with Eiswert’s voice. “If you have to get one more complaint from one more Jew· in this community, I’m gonna join the other side.” It’s • obvious why Darien was· charged with retaliation against a witness after this recording was found to have been yer another untruth. Darien had sufficient motivation to make such a preposterous recording and it seems he made no attempt to hide his involvement a warrant was soon sent out for his arrest and was apprehended trying to board flight with a firearm. A verdict and sentencing has yet to be delivered.

Marshal says, “Well goodness, I’m on hours of podcasts and YouTubes and Instagram reels and it would not be hard to put my voice in an AI.” Darien’s story may be more on the silly side, but it has real life ramifications. That’s why it’s important to double and triple check whatever information you come across on the internet.