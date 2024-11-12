HOROSCOPES – 10/30/2024-11/12/2024

Aries 3/21 – 4/19

Shorter days mean less time to do all the activities you said you were going to do in the summer but didn’t have the time to do. Let the anxiety well within your heart and take up running to flee the demons.

Taurus 4/20 – 5/20

Longer nights up ahead make for better, longer sleep. Crack out that weighted eye mask and let the dreams take you away like Fleetwood Mac. Waking up rested is the best way to tackle such a frustrating world.

Gemini 5/21 – 6/20

Thanksgiving, Hannukah, Christmas and New Years are prime opportunities for making new friends and showing off your magnetic personality. Start inviting yourself to things now and fill up that calendar!

Cancer 6/21 – 7/22

The beginning of Scorpio season can feel scary but with the right attitude it’s a prime time to unleash the inner monster. Cry, yell and kick your way into getting what you need.

Leo 7/23 – 8/22

The holiday season is upon us and that means ugly bulky sweaters and too many layers. Lighten the sadness by fantasizing about all the cute outfits you’ll wear when summer rolls back around.

Virgo 8/23 – 9/22

Collate your to-do lists and reprioritize everything. Scorpio season and the new moon are perfect opportunities to break in your new bullet journal and stationary set. Line up those pens and knock out those list items one-by-one.

Libra 9/23 – 10/22

The end of Libra season is marked by the end of yet another perfect era of you. Ride that inertia for the rest of year and don’t forget to look at your reflection in all the christmas tree decorations in the coming months. Everyone else will thank you for looking so good.

Scorpio 10/23 – 11/21

Blow others away by using Scorpio season to get even more mysterious and weird. Carry around a vial of your own blood. Cut your hair in the middle of class and then burn the hair. People will not know what to do.

Sagittarius 11/22 – 12/21

Feeling like you want to uproot your life entirely and try that thing you’ve always wanted to do? Underwater welding off the Gulf Coast is lucrative and the bob-sled season in Alaska is ramping up. New horizons are everywhere.

Capricorn 12/22 – 1/19

The air is crisp, just like those dollar bills in your pocket. Flex a little bit and buy yourself something new. Shoelaces and thimbles are a great option for the frugal Capricorn.

Aquarius 1/20 – 2/18

Partner up with a Pisces friend and put out a zine. Find a niche and run with it. Sewing, taxidermy and bubble gum critiques are all possible topics that are just interesting enough but still obscure.

Pisces 2/18 – 3/20

The upcoming full moon is the time to set out those crystals and recharge, but don’t forget yourself. How will you take on the impossible burden of being the most brooding person in the room if you’re exhausted?