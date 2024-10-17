THE CASE OF THE DIDDLER

It was all fun in games when Kendrick Lamar was calling Drake a pedophile back in May, but I don’t think any of us were ready to witness Epstein Island 2.0. This generation has been through enough historical events.

First, a plague that kept us locked inside for months, wars and chaos have broken out in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, we’re practically on the brink of World War III and now we have to deal with the collapse of the music industry.

On March 25, 2024, the world watched as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raided the Los Angeles and Miami mansions of American Rapper (without the second p), Grammy winner and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs. Evidence found in these raids included 1,000 bottles of baby oil, over 700 dildos, a large number of guns and ammunition and a plethora of illegal drugs.

DHS also recovered electronics packed to the brim with incriminating Data. They found footage of illegal sexual activities involving various other celebrities, a large number of male sexworkers, and sex trafficking victims engaging in what has been dubbed “Freak Offs”.

First of all, what the hell? Second of all, do you know how long it takes to go through a single bottle of baby oil? Theoretically, if an average person uses an ounce of baby oil a day for moisturizing or other…activities, and there are 16 ounces of baby oil in a standard bottle, it should take around 16 days to use it all.

This is assuming that the application is generous and the use is daily. In order to use every single drop of the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found in the rapper’s possession, it would take just under 44 years to use it all.

To no one’s surprise, P-Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy, PD, Love, or whatever Sean Combs wants to call himself nowadays, was finally arrested by federal agents on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, NY. Indictments included, but not are not limited to; racketeering and conspiracy, sex-trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and the transportation to engage in prostitution. The very next day on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, Combs pled not guilty to all charges.

Pleading not guilty against the feds is a risky move, as 90% of federal criminal cases are resolved with a plea bargain for a more lenient sentence. However, if the defendant is as stupid as Diddy is, there is a 95% chance that he is getting locked up for good. The feds don’t go after cases unless they know they’re going to win.

Thankfully, Comb’s $50 million dollar bond was denied on Sept. 18, 2024, as the investigation continues. The federal judge in charge of that decision expressed concern to the integrity of the investigation, including tampering with evidence and witnesses if Combs were to be released into house arrest.

The indictment states that to keep the victims compliant they were subject to manipulation and abuse. Combs and his associates used threats and acts of physical, verbal and emotional violence, threats to withhold financial support, promises of career opportunities and other manipulative tactics.

The locations of these victims were tracked, and aspects of their lives were controlled. He dictated how they looked and where they lived. Combs monitored their medical records and supplied them with addictive substances. He even went as far as to threaten their careers if they refused to participate.

The assaults weren’t just used as a means of control, but an act within the Freak Offs. Combs has been reported hitting, kicking, throwing objects at and dragging victims by their hair. Many of these incidents resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal from. Victims and participants were given IV fluids to combat the dehydration caused from exhaustion and drug use.

New information has been coming out gradually. With dozens of emerging allegations against Combs, including that of a nine year old boy, we can expect DHS to take their time on this case. With how high profile and expansive this sex trafficking ring is alleged to be, there will be loads of evidence to look through and additional investigations to be made to bring justice to these victims. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get Epstein-ed while in custody.

Dealing with the rich and powerful is notoriously tricky and oftentimes dangerous. All that can be done is to wait until the trial to give us the full picture and pray for Netflix to release a documentary. I hear another famous rapper and long-time Diddy hater, 50-Cent, has one in the works already.

As of now, Sean Combs is the only one being charged. As the evidence is collected and examined we can expect to see other individuals involved with the operation to be charged as well. Names like Kevin Hart, Lebron James and Ashton Kutcher have been mentioned.

There’s no way in hell that the Diddler was able to run this operation all on his own. I’m interested to see how similar the attendance list from the Epstein case and this case are. I wonder how many celebrities that are loved and looked up to are going to be exposed for their involvement with this shitty behavior.

Was Kendrick Lamar right about Drake being a certified pedophile? I guess we’ll find out if his name is found on the Diddy List. I want to take bets on who is going down with Sean Combs. My money’s on Leonardo DiCaprio. Who’s got a bid for Beyonce and Jay-Z? I bet Tupac does.