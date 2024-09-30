SEEDS SHE HAS SOWN

Founder Of FIRS Dr. Melissa Connor will be retiring 2024 2024

A leading force in forensics and anthropology programs at CMU, Dr. Melissa Connor is about to embark on her next adventure, as she will be retiring come the end of the school year. Her departure marks the end of an influential chapter, and what comes next promises to be just as compelling as her groundbreaking work has been.

Worry not, however, as Dr. Connor has said that she will not be leaving the area and plans to stay involved with CMU. She simply wants to have more time to travel. Regardless, her influence and everyday impact as a faculty member will be missed by students.

Dr. Connor’s long-standing career in forensic anthropology began long before joining Colorado Mesa University. With a background in archaeology, she has spent decades working to study human remains, from working in historical mass graves, to modern criminal investigations to research on pigs in her own backyard. Her expertise in human decomposition has been crucial in providing both information and closure to many families who have experienced loss.

In 2012, Dr. Connor established the Forensic Investigation Research Station (FIRS) at CMU. This station is one of fourteen in the nation, and the only one that studies remains at a high altitude and within a dry climate. Thanks to its location in Grand Junction, Colorado, the station also allows for a more specific study within arid climates. This has created many opportunities for the students, faculty and locals, Professor Connor supports students in their education.

“She [Connor] really wants us to succeed in any way we can,” said FIRS Intern Gabrielle Lopez.

Under Dr. Connor’s leadership, FIRS has become a leading center for forensic research. The station offers an opportunity for students, law enforcement and researchers by studying donated human bodies to help understand the process of decomposition. This research aids forensic scientists in determining the amount of time passed since death, which is critical for criminal investigations. FIRS also serves as a training ground for the local law enforcement professionals, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their investigative skills in a practical setting.

Not only is FIRS an amazing opportunity for the community, but a catalyst for students’ careers. Many students over the years have continued to go on to get their research published, having it appear in a variety of different scientific journals. Dr. Connor’s efforts have bridged the gap between academic research and practical application, allowing FIRS to be an asset to students, the community, Colorado, and the entire nation.

Beyond her research, Dr. Connor has made significant contributions as an educator and mentor. Her classes are known for challenging students to apply their knowledge critically. Many of her former students have gone on to work in forensic labs, law enforcement and academia, carrying her lessons with them throughout their careers.

Dr. Connor has been a strong advocate for ethical practices in forensic science, emphasizing the importance of respecting human remains. Her leadership in this area has influenced forensic standards and protocols nationwide.

As Dr. Connor transitions out of her current role, her influence on CMU and forensic science remains significant. FIRS will continue under the foundation she established with Alex Smith, her successor, receiving training from her this year.

Colleagues and students alike have expressed admiration for Dr. Connor’s dedication and impact. Her contributions have opened doors for many and have elevated the field of forensic anthropology.

“She’s highlighting the quality of students we have here at CMU, the quality of research we’re doing here at CMU,” said Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Eriek Hansen.

Dr. Connor’s retirement signifies both an end and a new beginning, both for herself and for the university. While slowly stepping away from her role as a professor, she plans to continue contributing to the field and looks forward to traveling the world, specifically Africa.

CMU faces the challenge of continuing to build upon the strong foundation that Dr. Connor established. FIRS will continue as a hub for research and training, while keeping in mind that the impact its founder brought is still within reach.

“Take advantage of what CMU has to offer. In whatever field you are in, there are some really good opportunities here,” said Professor of Forensic Anthropology and FIRS Director Dr. Melissa Connor.

Connor’s career at CMU highlights the profound impact one individual can have on an institution and a field of study. Her work has significantly enhanced the university’s reputation and made lasting contributions to forensic science. As she embarks on her next chapter, her influence will continue to be felt.

Thank you, Dr. Connor, for your dedication, pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence. CMU has grown into a better institution because of your contributions. Your legacy will be cherished