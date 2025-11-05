The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

Horoscopes (11/5 – 11/18)

Becca Dunn, Opinions EditorNovember 5, 2025
Horoscopes (11/5 - 11/18)
Alejandro Torres

Scorpio: Opportunities are all around you, so vigilant and keep your snarky comments to yourself. Don’t let your intensity outshine your skills.

Sagittarius: Your adventurous vibes might attract some unexpected excitement, but take the time to reflect and plan before you begin any new ventures.

Capricorn: The stars are aligning to remind you that love can be as simple as sharing your snack. Don’t underestimate the power of kindness! Bless those around you with your gentle spirit.

Aquarius: You might find yourself in the spotlight during this phase, so don’t be shy! It’s okay to float in the moment and let the universe do its magic.

Pisces: Creativity is calling! Just remember not to get lost in your day dreams. Ground yourself and keep your head above water.

Aries: Your fiery energy might accidentally set off the fire alarm and your charm might cause some minor chaos. Embrace your peacock era.

Taurus: Please remember that your stubbornness can be a double-edged sword. Embracing some flexibility this season, and go with the flow.

Gemini: Personal growth is abundant during this phase, just don’t forget to take a moment to breathe. Growing pains are inevitable, but it’s growth none the less.

Cancer: It is time to let your inner crab shine! A little bit of self-care goes a long way, remember to give yourself a break.

Leo: A lion’s fiery ambition is unstoppable, but refrain from hogging the stage. Collaboration is key in this day in age, embrace the idea that humility is just as powerful as pride.

Virgo: During this phase, learn to embrace your quirks, as they’re what make you uniquely wonderful, even if your inner critic tries to tidy them up.

Libra: Harmony is in your side, just be mindful not to let indecision tip the scales. Embrace decisiveness, the universe will help keep things balanced for you.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinions
Long May HE Live
Long May HE Live
A view of the Grand Mesa from the banks of the Colorado River. The prolonged drought has raised concerns over access water in the future. // Courtesy of CMU Water Center
Colorado River Rage
During the Oct. 18th “No Kings” protest, many of the nearly 7,000 protesters demonstrated sentiments against ICE as they marched through downtown Grand Junction, CO. Raids have become common around the country since President Trump took office.
Down the Rabbit Hole: ICE
Just once instance of the beautiful scenery that hikers frequently seen throughout Colorado, specifically the Lower Loop of the Palisade Rim Trail. Many hike this trail to get a look at the incredibly well preserved petroglyphs made by the Ute nation.
Take a Hike. Literally
Soccer player Heung Min Son (left), who is a former forward for the Tottenham Spurs and current forward for the Los Angeles Football Club, next to Criterion staff writer, Vicente Valadez (right).
Premier League Perseverance
Metallica's "...And Justice For All" album cover. Released on Sept. 7, 1988, this album represented the band's commercial breakthrough and remains one of their best selling albums. // Courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records
Metallica’s “…And Justice For All” is Still Relevant Today
Donate to The Criterion