Horoscopes (11/5 – 11/18)

Scorpio: Opportunities are all around you, so vigilant and keep your snarky comments to yourself. Don’t let your intensity outshine your skills.

Sagittarius: Your adventurous vibes might attract some unexpected excitement, but take the time to reflect and plan before you begin any new ventures.

Capricorn: The stars are aligning to remind you that love can be as simple as sharing your snack. Don’t underestimate the power of kindness! Bless those around you with your gentle spirit.

Aquarius: You might find yourself in the spotlight during this phase, so don’t be shy! It’s okay to float in the moment and let the universe do its magic.

Pisces: Creativity is calling! Just remember not to get lost in your day dreams. Ground yourself and keep your head above water.

Aries: Your fiery energy might accidentally set off the fire alarm and your charm might cause some minor chaos. Embrace your peacock era.

Taurus: Please remember that your stubbornness can be a double-edged sword. Embracing some flexibility this season, and go with the flow.

Gemini: Personal growth is abundant during this phase, just don’t forget to take a moment to breathe. Growing pains are inevitable, but it’s growth none the less.

Cancer: It is time to let your inner crab shine! A little bit of self-care goes a long way, remember to give yourself a break.

Leo: A lion’s fiery ambition is unstoppable, but refrain from hogging the stage. Collaboration is key in this day in age, embrace the idea that humility is just as powerful as pride.

Virgo: During this phase, learn to embrace your quirks, as they’re what make you uniquely wonderful, even if your inner critic tries to tidy them up.

Libra: Harmony is in your side, just be mindful not to let indecision tip the scales. Embrace decisiveness, the universe will help keep things balanced for you.