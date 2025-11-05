Take a Hike. Literally

There is nothing that I love more than spending my time in the great outdoors. There’s just something about going outside and exploring the wilderness, getting fresh air and touching some grass that rejuvenates and refreshes my soul. Luckily for me, and for the many other granola-munching nature junkies that attend CMU, Grand Junction is an epicenter for some amazing outdoor recreational activities.

For outdoor enthusiasts, this town has it all: paddle boarding, rafting, rock climbing, camping, fishing and hunting. You name it, we have it. While all of these activities are fun, these outdoor recreational activities require money, time and experience that not everyone has. If you’re new to any of them you often need a family member or friend who has the materials, experience, time and money to take you. Even then, schedules don’t always align.

However, there is one activity that is far more accessible to the average college student than the rest: hiking. Hiking is an activity that is available to those with various levels of experience, and doesn’t always require the newest and most expensive gear.

Hiking is practically engrained into Colorado culture, with many residents often taking day trips into the mountains to go explore and see the beautiful sights yet to be destroyed by man. Pictures of waterfalls, wildlife, mountain scapes and gorgeous groves full of wildflowers and native plants dominate the storage on my phone. It makes sense though. Why wouldn’t you be compelled to explore when you have access to America’s beauty right at your finger tips?

With Grand Junction’s proximity to various different national and state parks, it’s no surprise that there are some amazing hikes in the area. One of my personal favorites is the Palisade Rim Trail. It is free and suited for most levels of hiking experience. Filled with gorgeous rock formations, juniper trees and dozens of interesting high-elevation desert critters, it has been one of my favorite hikes this year.

The Palisade Rim Trail consists of two sections: the Upper Loop and the Lower Loop. Combined, the trail is around 13 miles long, and can take around five and a half hours to complete. However, for those who aren’t too fond of tormenting themselves with a long, spicy walk, the Lower Loop alone is about three miles and takes around an hour to complete. Not to mention, the Lower Loop has one of the coolest features that this trail has to offer. Located where the Upper and Lower Loop trails intersect, along an elevated stone wall, reside some incredibly well preserved petroglyphs made by the Ute Nation.

When I was looking for hikes to take during the summer, these petroglyphs were the convincing argument to get my sister, our mom and myself out to Palisade to see them for ourselves. They were an incredible part of the hike, as we had never seen such a well preserved part of Ute history in its natural state.

So, if you, your friends or anyone you know feel the itch for an adventure, or even just a brief escape from the confined school life, then consider taking a hike. Literally. There are so many beautiful places here in Colorado that are definitely worth the long walk.