Down the Rabbit Hole: ICE

Gabino Miramontes, Staff WriterNovember 5, 2025
Justin Shaw
During the Oct. 18th “No Kings” protest, many of the nearly 7,000 protesters demonstrated sentiments against ICE as they marched through downtown Grand Junction, CO. Raids have become common around the country since President Trump took office.

If you have been reading or listening to the news, you have heard of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids all around the country, and how they have been affecting the lives of many people. But what is ICE? How and why was it formed? What events have led to the establishment of what we know as ICE today? History tends to repeat itself, and I think it’s time that we take a history lesson on the agency that’s been generating controversy throughout the country.

There are roots linking back to when the United States Government created the earliest version of ICE, which functioned under first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. However, it was first used as a way to collect taxes from imports. As the years flew by, and the country grew in size, people were pouring in via ships. This organization was uniquely suited for regulations related to important border traffic and immigration.

In its early days, the U.S. had a relatively open immigration policy, but in the 1800s, due to a variety of factors, there was a sharp increase of immigration and a demand for affordable labor. The drastic influx of people immigrating to the U.S. put a lot of pressure on Congress, and they would start regulating the immigration process in 1875, when it was deemed as a federal responsibility, leading to a series of laws made specifically for that purpose (such as the $0.50 head tax put on each newly arriving immigrant). In 1891, the Bureau of Immigration was established, now responsible for administering new and complex immigration laws and allowing for focus on border security, preventing the importation of potentially dangerous goods.

This is how things operated until the events of 9/11, which led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, and thus, The ICE we know in modern times was born. While the recent ICE raids on Colorado have not been seen on as large of a scale as places in California, it is still a very real threat. Due to the recent passing of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the funding for ICE has increased from $8 billion to $29.85 billion, with a separate $45 billion separate for detention centers.

It’s safe to say that ICE’s original purpose was not to function to this extent, nor was it originally created to be a modern day mock-up Schutzstaffel but from the outsider’s point of view.

These developments sound scary and horrible for many, but it’s important to remember that there are ways that we can fight back. Even if you are a U.S. citizen, long-time resident or someone who doesn’t look like the stereotypical American, always make sure to be aware of your surroundings, have document proof on your person, remember to stay safe and make a commitment to keep tabs on your immigrant friends.

