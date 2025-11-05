The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

Premier League Perseverance

Vicente ValadezNovember 5, 2025
Vicente Valadez
Soccer player Heung Min Son (left), who is a former forward for the Tottenham Spurs and current forward for the Los Angeles Football Club, next to Criterion staff writer, Vicente Valadez (right).

With head coach Arne Slot on the hot seat after defending Premier League champion Liverpool, lost six of its last seven matches (including in the Champions League, EFL Cup, most importantly the Premier League), and now sitting seventh in the table, it looks like there will be a new Premier League champion this season.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and dark-horse Sunderland all look like promising candidates to take the crown.

Recently promoted and dark-horse favorite Sunderland has shown it can compete with anyone. A 2-1 win over Chelsea and a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace prove that defensive football can win points. French head coach Régis Le Bris has been unafraid to play with four, or even five, at the back, using a 5-4-1 formation in the win over Chelsea. With help from veteran Midfielder and former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka, Sunderland has shown that its compact, disciplined style could carry the club to a Premier League title challenge.

Tottenham Hotspur has been anything but “Spursy” this season. Opening the campaign with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, a 3-0 win over Everton, and a 1-1 draw with Wolves, Spurs have shown that hiring new Danish head coach Thomas Frank was the right move. Frank favors a 4-3-3 formation, emphasizing attacking and possession-based football. With leadership from Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons, and Richarlison, Tottenham looks ready to challenge for the top.

Arsenal enters the final 9-game stretch with a 7-1-1 record, leading the league after a dominant 5-0 victory over Leeds, a 1-0 win against Manchester United, and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Under head coach Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has made a strong case that this is its title to lose. However, the Gunners know better than to celebrate early. In the 2022-23 season, they led the league by six points in December, but ultimately finished second to Manchester City. With a front three of Bukayo Saka, new signing Eberechi Eze and veteran Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal will look to claim its first Premier League title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinions
Horoscopes (11/5 - 11/18)
Horoscopes (11/5 - 11/18)
Long May HE Live
Long May HE Live
A view of the Grand Mesa from the banks of the Colorado River. The prolonged drought has raised concerns over access water in the future. // Courtesy of CMU Water Center
Colorado River Rage
During the Oct. 18th “No Kings” protest, many of the nearly 7,000 protesters demonstrated sentiments against ICE as they marched through downtown Grand Junction, CO. Raids have become common around the country since President Trump took office.
Down the Rabbit Hole: ICE
Just once instance of the beautiful scenery that hikers frequently seen throughout Colorado, specifically the Lower Loop of the Palisade Rim Trail. Many hike this trail to get a look at the incredibly well preserved petroglyphs made by the Ute nation.
Take a Hike. Literally
Metallica's "...And Justice For All" album cover. Released on Sept. 7, 1988, this album represented the band's commercial breakthrough and remains one of their best selling albums. // Courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records
Metallica’s “…And Justice For All” is Still Relevant Today
Donate to The Criterion