The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion
The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

The Criterion

Horrorscopes (10/22-10/30)

Becca Dunn, Opinions EditorOctober 22, 2025
Horrorscopes (10/22-10/30)

Aries: Your newfound passion for necromancy will be the cause for the zombie apocalypse. Not like it really matters, society is collapsing anyways. This might actually fix things.

Taurus: Not only are you going to be haunted by your past mistakes, you are actually getting haunted by a ghost. His name is Steve. Appreciate him.

Gemini: I would warn you that you’re going to get possessed by a horde of 1,000 demons but you already are, so it’s not like 1,000 more is going to hurt. No wonder you’re so indecisive.

Cancer: You will be afflicted with every disease known to man EXCEPT cancer. Stay safe bestie.

Leo: Oh boy. You’ve got an axe murderer actively chasing you. He’s slow but a Leo is going to be a Leo and you will get axe murdered. Sorry.

Virgo: You’re finally going to embrace your calling to be a spooky witch. Go cast some spells queeeeen.

Libra: Look behind you.

Scorpio: Expect to cross paths with a black cat, break a mirror, walk under a ladder and see the number 13 ABSOLUTELY EVERYWHERE. I have no idea what you did but there is no escaping the bad luck coming your way, karma’s a fish.

Sagittarius: Clowns. Clowns everywhere. Clowns in your closet, clowns outside your door, clowns in your kitchen. They are not sexy, they have knives, they wish for malice.

Capricorn: YOU’LL GROW A PUMPKIN HEAD! KACHOW!

Aquarius: You will come into possession of an axe, perfect for axe murdering. FEED THE CALLING.

Pisces: You will lose your vape, the worst fear imaginable. To find it, utilize a Ouija Board and accidentally summon a horde of 1,000 demons.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Criterion

Your donation will support the student journalists of Colorado Mesa University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinions
While carving pumpkins didn’t become a popular Halloween tradition until the 19th century, there are many other traditions that have direct connections to how Halloween is celebrated today. Courtesy of the Library of Congress
Down the Rabbit Hole: The History of Halloween
Ghost Busted
Ghost Busted
James Whale’s 1931 “Frankenstein”, one of the most influential films to the horror genre. Since it paved the way for future horror movies, you can see it’s influence in numerous ways such as lighting and themes. Courtesy of iMDb
Scream Review: Horror Movies
Spooky Scary Shit My Pants
Spooky Scary Shit My Pants
A Message From the CMU Colorado Inclusion Council
A Message From the CMU Colorado Inclusion Council
Horoscopes (10/8-10/21)
Horoscopes (10/8-10/21)
Donate to The Criterion