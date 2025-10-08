Horoscopes (10/8-10/21)

Aries: Feeling unstoppable during this period of time, you must remind yourself that this energy will only be helpful when you channel it through productive means. Your fiery energy will launch you forward, just don’t forget to tie your shoelaces before sprinting towards greatness.

Taurus: Determination will flow through you, especially when it comes to defending your beliefs, such as the sanctity of Sailor Moon. While learning to embrace your stubborn streak, consider compromising on the emo versus scene debate, it’s not worth losing friends over.

Gemini: Your multitasking capabilities will be enhanced this phase, as you’ll find yourself handling your to-do list with precision. Prepare to defend yourself when this confidence leads you to replying to your advisor with a “not another stupid meeting that could have been an email” meme.

Cancer: Whether you find yourself tearing up over an adoption video or full on bawling while watching your loved ones succeed, it’s apparent that you have reached new levels of empathy. Embrace your emotions but remember that crying over a spilled drink is only acceptable if it’s being poured on your head.

Leo: Charisma will be in your court during this period of time, as your natural charm and magnetic personality are practically superpowers. Keep in mind that not everyone appreciates unsolicited signatures and that impromptu public dance-offs may not end as well as they do in your imagination.

Virgo: Your perfectionism will prevail, as you fully embrace your inner Rowdy and go all-in on organizing your spice rack according to their exact hexadecimal code. Just try not to overthink your study hour coffee order, it’s not a dissertation.

Libra: Balance is essential during this period of time as you work with the art of compromise. Moderation is the key. Find ways to embrace your diplomatic side, but stand firm during negotiations over who gets control over the aux.

Scorpio: Your mysterious aura will intrigue many. Remember, lurking in shadows is creepy and might lead to a quarrel with police. Channel your energy responsibly and resist the urge to freak out the professors with cryptic emails.

Sagittarius: Adventure is seen in your future! It’s about time that you embrace the call for exploration when your wanderlust grows strong. Just don’t let it lead you to “accidentally” booking a flight to a different continent.

Capricorn: Ambitious in nature, you will see a some new sucesses. Make sure to wear your lucky socks, you never know when they might help out. However, avoid dwelling on your pet’s horoscope, they have no concept of space.

Aquarius: Your innovative spirit will be in overdrive! Whether you’re jotting down ideas or explaining astrobiology to a friend’s cat, lean into your eccentricity. Be sure to ground yourself before the aliens enlist you as their ambassador.

Pisces: Your whimsical nature will be abundant during this phase, as your imagination will be full of ideas and dreams. Let your creativity flow freely! Just don’t get lost in thought while shopping, you might bring home a garden gnome instead of bread.