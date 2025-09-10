A CAMPISS MYSTERY: CMU PISSER UNVEILED

Marigold Nugent The CMU Pisser’s TikTok account currently has over 2,000 followers. The account has “hit” various locations on campus, including Aspen Hall and the University Center’s water fountain.

In recent weeks, videos from an anonymous student known only as “The CMU Pisser” have popped up on student TikTok feeds. An anonymous student has uncovered details about the multiple students running this account.

Established on Aug. 31, the CMU Pisser TikTok account follows in a similar vein to accounts from other colleges featuring students pretending to urinate on campus property statewide, such as the Colorado State University (CSU) Pisser and the Colorado University of Boulder Pisser.

While chatting with a group of friends on Sept. 6, an anonymous student happened to come across one of the students running the account, in Bunting Hall.

“Me and my friends were sitting outside of our dorm with some of our friends last Saturday, talking about the CMU Pisser. We were like, ‘Oh, we wonder who it is,’ because we were trying to figure it out all weekend. This kid walked by and one of our friends was like, ‘Hey, do you know who the CMU Pisser is?’ The kid said, ‘Yeah I do’ and just walked right by,” said an anonymous source.

The student’s friend was able to catch up with the passerby and allegedly confirmed that this unidentified student is one of the people running the account. However, the anonymous student does not recall the identity of this passerby.

“My friend ran after them, shouting, ‘What are you talking about?’ They ended up telling her who it was. They told her that it’s a group of friends that does it, so it’s not just one person, and they take turns in different locations. They also went into the CMU Pisser’s TikTok account and showed that they could get into the account and run it,” said an anonymous source.

Welding technology student Boden Salani is allegedly the main person running the account.

“I personally think it’s just a bunch of random boys who do it, but Boden Salani is the main guy. I do not remember the person’s name, but they just showed us Boden’s Instagram and the TikTok page. I have no idea why they’re doing it,” said an anonymous source.

The Criterion has reached out to Salani for comment and is awaiting a response at this time.

Updates on this story will be shared as it develops.

