FOUR GOALS, ZERO DOUBT

The CMU women’s soccer team began its 2025 season with a 4-0 victory over St. Edward’s University.

The Mavericks are coming off a 14-2-4 season in 2024 that ended in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

After advancing through the opening round, CMU was eliminated on penalties by Colorado School of Mines, an RMAC rival. It marked the program’s deepest postseason run in nearly a decade and set a foundation for the second year under head coach Jody Lingafeldt.

Lingafeldt said that the program’s offseason preparation centered on developing chemistry and integrating new players into the roster.

“I mean, it’s the number one thing in the program — the culture,” Lingafeldt said. “We spent really all spring working on it, and it’s in a really healthy spot. The additions of the 13 new players just fit right in. I want to give big props to the veterans who planned all spring and summer long with check-ins and making sure they were ready to go.”

CMU’s roster features a mix of experienced upperclassmen and a large incoming class of freshmen and transfers. Among those new faces is midfielder Mari Ige, who transferred from Cal Poly Humboldt. Ige said CMU’s academic offerings and team environment influenced her decision.

“I honestly hate being new, being completely honest, but I was actually welcomed by everyone on the team,” Ige said. “The difference here is it feels more like a community. People go out of their way to talk to you.”

Ige also described her perspective on the team’s goals.

“As a team, I think we’re just trying to be united as one and really show that we can win this year,” she said. “We want to get that ring. If we can show that we are ready, and we can put a bunch of goals on the scoreboard and really set a statement to everyone in our conference, that would be huge.”

In addition to on-field preparation, both Ige and Lingafeldt spoke about the importance of maintaining balance outside of competition.

“Anyone who knows me knows the best way for me to find balance is to get anywhere with green forest. If I’ve got a burrito with me, then I’m completely centered,” Lingafeldt said.

“I pray all the time,” Ige said. “God came into my life in 2021 and he’s been such a big role in my life. I have a reason to do things, a reason to love, a reason to play.”

On the field, CMU’s offense proved to be effective in its debut. Senior forward Kylie Wells scored two goals, while junior Sarah Dunn added two of her own. The four-goal margin matched CMU’s largest from the 2024 season.

The team also leaned on contributions from freshmen. Midfielders Ella Speerschneider and Kayla Monipon both noted how quickly they felt welcomed into the roster and their outlook on the season.

“We came out really strong and never slowed down,” Monipon said. “I think we showed that we’re going to give everything we have every game, and it’ll be fun to watch. It’s even better with fans.”

The Mavericks’ schedule includes upcoming key road matches against Fort Lewis on Oct. 3 and Colorado School of Mines on Oct. 24.

The RMAC tournament begins in early Nov., with NCAA Division II postseason play following later in the month. The national semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played in Colorado Springs which could provide a familiar setting should CMU advance.

Lingafeldt said she is looking forward to seeing how the season unfolds.

“I’m just excited. Come out and support the Mavericks — it’s going to be quite a year,” she said.