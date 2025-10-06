The CMU women’s soccer team carried plenty of momentum into its first road-and-home split of RMAC play, holding a three-match win streak and a perfect start in the conference schedule.

Ranked No. 22 in the nation, the Mavericks entered the month of October at 6-2 overall and 2-0 in league play after back-to-back shutouts in Grand Junction.

Junior midfielder Mari Ige touched on the team’s hot-streak and the importance of those victories.

“As a team, I think we’re just trying to be united as one and show that we can win this year,” Ige said. “We want to get that ring. If we can show that we are ready, and we can put a bunch of goals on the scoreboard and really set a statement to everyone in our conference, that would be huge.”

They opened conference action with a 1-0 victory over Colorado Christian, sealed by a goal from senior forward Kylie Wells, who leads the RMAC with seven goals and has scored in every home match this season.

Two days later, CMU overcame a rain delay and defeated MSU Denver 2-0, with sophomore defense Olivia Barrett heading in the winner and assisting on Wells’ insurance tally.

Barrett’s all-around effort earned her RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honors, becoming the second Maverick this season to be recognized after goalkeeper Keely Wieczorek took home conference honors in week one.

Wieczorek added her 25th career shutout against the Roadrunners, continuing a stretch that has seen CMU concede just four goals through its first eight matches.

The weekend slate featured a trip to Durango to take on Fort Lewis, followed by a Sunday home match against Western Colorado, doubling as Senior Day for seven Mavericks: Braelyn Baclayon, Shelby Lyon, Isabel Schauber, Ally Wachtel, Kylie Wells, Bree McCullough and Peyton Bundy.

CMU entered those contests unbeaten at home in its last 13 matches dating back to 2023, a 12-0-1 run that has underscored the program’s consistency on its home pitch.

“I think that there is always room for improvement, but upping our aggressiveness and energy in practice will help us see it on the field,” Dunn said.

With one of the RMAC’s more balanced lineups, with Wells leading the league in scoring, Barrett surging into form on both ends and Wieczorek commanding the back line—the Mavs have placed themselves in the early race for the conference crown.