HOROSCOPES (9/10-9/23)

Aries, you’re easily distracted, compelling you to act irresponsibly. Make sure not to leave any important chores unfinished. Be eager to take command of the situation.

Taurus, the energy surrounding you during this moon cycle will be stellar. The new moon is an excellent moment for you to act, particularly with personal issues.

Gemini, you’re feeling restless. Unfortunately, these feelings might get in the way of your serious responsibilities.

Cancer, the Moon’s transit into Libra predicts that your talents will soon be seen. Start letting your work speak for itself.

Leo, throughout this phase you will be irritable. People you know and trust may disappoint by making promises they don’t keep. Keep a cool head and stop expecting too much from others.

Virgo, during the full Moon prepare to spend some time having fun with your loved ones. There is a chance that you will reunite with people from the past.

Libra, it is essential for you to be calm and patient. Practice taking care of different things with extreme care and avoiding any negative energies around you during the new Moon.

Scorpio, you are immune to any requests to do the tasks assigned to you. Make the most of your time to get something done to feel less stressed.

Sagittarius, as the moon sweeps into Libra, a resolution will appear. Issues with parents or other loved ones will be settled without many misunderstandings. Concentrate on clear communication.

Capricorn, the presence of the Moon in Libra indicates a hint of frustration and irritation in you. Try to keep yourself away from those who bring negativity into your life.

Aquarius, you may be experiencing feelings of constriction. Concentrate on strengthening your flexibility and adaptability as much as possible during the full Moon.

Pisces, the Moon being in Libra could make you a little impulsive. It can be difficult to adapt to something that is suppressing your freedom-loving spirit, but this is not the time for a new venture.