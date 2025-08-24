FLOODING FAILURE

Marigold Nugent Students repelling down the side of the Davis School of Business. The Outdoor Program hosts various outdoor activities accessible to students.

An unexpected closure hit the Outdoor Program (OP) as a sump pump failure resulted in an estimated three to four inches of standing water flooding the basement.

“It was soaking into the carpet, the drywall and the floor,” said Student Life Operations Manager Gabe Simon. “They were able to pump it out that Monday night and it is currently drying, full of fans and stuff.”

There was reportedly visible damage to the basement, as well as a potential for exposed asbestos. There has not yet been an official inspection.

“Essentially, there were two sump pumps that stopped working, and the drain system stopped working for two days,” said an Outdoor Program coordinator who did not wish to be named.

According to Director of Student Life Trey Downey, the sump pump was located next to electrical and networking equipment, resulting in more damage and creating the risk for an electrical fire.

Mav Bikes that the OP rents out to students are typically stored in the area that flooded, but they had to be spread out across the rest of the basement due to lack of dry space.

The OP was forced to close the next day.

“Yeah, it was just flooded and they shut us down on Tuesday. That shut off all our water and we just couldn’t be open on Tuesday,” said OP Staff and exercise science major Sarah Griggs. “It doesn’t really affect us up here outside of the basement.”

The standard procedures for a situation such as this have been followed. CMU’s Facilities Services was contacted to start repairing the damage. Facilities Services will replace all damaged parts of the basement, including the drywall.

The OP does not anticipate that the flooding and displacement of the Mav Bikes will impact students’ ability to rent a bike at the beginning of the fall semester.