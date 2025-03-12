THE END OF AN ERA

After over a decade of dedication to serving students at Colorado Mesa University (CMU), yet another beloved faculty member will be closing doors and stepping into a new chapter come the end of the spring semester.

Vice President of Student Services Jody Diers is retiring at the end of this school year. Diers has been a pillar of the CMU community for 11 years.

While many students have only heard her name in passing, Diers plays an integral part in supporting the campus community and helping students thrive.

Diers describes her job as matching students to resources and resources to students.

“Our mission is to get as many students involved in whatever their interests are so that they feel like they belong and that CMU is home,” said Diers.

Interacting with students is Diers’s favorite part of her job.

“I love having conversations with them [students]. I love hearing what they’re afraid of. I love helping them find their way,” said Diers.

The wall of thank you cards just inside her office is proof of the impact Diers has had on students.

Sophomore psychology major Tom Gauweiler has worked closely with Diers in his position as student ambassador.

“Even though Jody has been with CMU for a long time, has met thousands of students and holds one of the highest positions within our institution, she makes you feel like you are the most important person in the world for the time of your conversation,” said Gauweiler.

“She sets an example for everyone in a position of leadership with her dignity, humility and love that she brings into her work and interactions. Jody truly embodies the values of our university,” said Gauweiler.

Diers is proud of the shared values that hold the CMU community together. She says that her favorite value is love.

“Jody is the true embodiment of the CMU values. If you see Jody walking around on campus, she is always wearing a huge smile and just wants to connect with everyone around her,” said Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Student Services Amber Bump. “Nobody is a stranger to Jody!”

Bump expressed that it is inspiring to see Diers interact with students and see her go above and beyond for everyone she meets. This goes for both students and faculty.

Diers never wastes an opportunity to connect with students, whether they are past alumni, presently enrolled or future freshman.

Gauweiler shared that Diers came up to him to say hello in the middle of a tour for a future student. She happened to approach just as he was explaining that campus is full of familiar faces.

“The family absolutely loved the interaction and thought that the encounter was staged to prove my point,” said Gauweiler.

Putting effort into getting to know students personally and setting them up for success with a loving community is what sets Diers apart.

Diers loves that CMU’s community allows her to spend more time with students and get to know them. She sees a closeness on campus that isn’t present at many other colleges.

“I see people finding each other that you would have never guessed would come together and be friends,” said Diers. “I think it’s just a very tight knit community, and it’s so nice to be able to see people being kind to each other no matter where they’re from, or what they look like or what they believe.”

Diers has had a long and meaningful career of supporting students and enabling them to be the best that they can be, both within their time as students and in their future careers.

Before she began her career at CMU, she was the principal of Central High School.

She describes how amazing it has been to see students she knew at a highschool freshmen level grow into leadership roles in, both here at CMU and beyond.

After retiring, Diers is excited to dedicate more time to her passion for travel and see more of the world.

An avid adventurer, her favorite places to visit have been Italy, Greece and Portugal. For her next adventures, South America and a safari take first place at the top of her list.

Diers has ex[ressed being very grateful of the opportunity to be Vice President of Student Services for so long.

Her career has has enabled her to extend her career and keep serving students over the years.

Whether that is volunteering within the Grand Junction area or coming back to CMU to swipe MavCards in the dining hall, Diers will continue to make an impact in the community.