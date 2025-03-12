MAVERICKS MATTER

Mavs Matter is a newly developed mental health initiative designed to build resilience, provide intervention support and enhance mental health education across campus.

Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has taken a significant step toward strengthening its mental health resources with the recent award of a $645,617 grant.

This funding, provided through the Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program under the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will be used to launch and support the new Mavs Matter project.

The initiative aims to expand CMU’s mental health support services, particularly in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

The grant funding will support multiple programs aimed at suicide prevention and response.

National Alliance on Mental Illness On-Campus President Brooke Erickson expressed her excitement for the grant.

“Mental health has been a stigmatized topic in our community and to see CMU strive to supports students is a fantastic step in the battle to reduce the stigma,” said Erickson. “Mavs Matter is an amazing achievement toward supporting CMU students.”

A core component of the project is the hiring of a full-time crisis clinician who will be available during regular business hours to respond to mental health emergencies.

The initiative also includes the addition of a suicide prevention coordinator to increase outreach and educational programs for students, faculty and staff.

CMU’s Director of Advocacy and Health Anna Lee Walker expressed her enthusiasm for the project and its potential impact on the university community.

“This allows us to take significant steps forward in our commitment to student mental health,” Walker said. “The Mavs Matter project is about ensuring that every student at CMU knows they have support — no matter the crisis they face.”

The Mavs Matter project will enhance existing mental health resources at CMU. The Student Wellness Center currently provides mental and behavioral health services.

However, the addition of a crisis clinician and suicide prevention coordinator will strengthen the university’s ability to respond to student needs in real-time.

Walker emphasized that Mavs Matter is not just about crisis response but also about proactive education and resilience-building.

“Our focus is to build resiliency and coping skills among students, faculty, and staff,” Walker said. “We’re increasing mental health trainings, which include coping skills, communication strategies and suicide prevention education.”

Another major component of the initiative is ensuring that students know how to access available resources.

Walker highlighted that the Student Wellness Center and Student Services act as primary hubs for students seeking mental health support. Additionally, students can call 988, the national crisis hotline, for immediate assistance outside of business hours.

Walker acknowledged the importance of a strong support system when dealing with loss.

“It sounds simple, but connections with even just one or two trusted people can make all the difference,” she said. “Self-care, whether that’s exercise, spirituality, or simply taking quiet time for yourself, is also key.”

By investing in mental health education, CMU hopes to create a more resilient and connected student body, ultimately reducing the number of crisis situations on campus.

“My hope is that campus feels more united and stronger, that resiliency is up, and that the sense of belonging and community is tighter,” Walker said. “Ideally, suicide risk or attempts will go down as well.”

Despite these improvements, CMU faces challenges in ensuring adequate mental health resources for students.

One significant setback has been the upcoming closure of West Springs Hospital, the only inpatient psychiatric hospital in the area.

The hospital has been a vital resource for students requiring immediate intervention and hospitalization.

Walker reassured the community that alternative resources are available, including the 988 crisis hotline and local emergency rooms.

Additionally, Montrose, approximately an hour away from CMU, has a crisis stabilization unit that can provide immediate support.

“The closure of West Springs Hospital is a huge loss, but we don’t want students to feel scared or uncertain about where to go for help,” Walker said. “The Student Wellness Center will continue to stay up-to-date with the latest mental health resources available.”

With the launch of Mavs Matter, CMU is sending a clear message: Mental health matters, and no student should have to face a crisis without support.