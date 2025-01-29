THE DOWNFALL OF DOWNHILL

Do you like the feeling of wind in your hair? What about cold air on your face, and the brightness of the world rushing past you as you fly down snowy slopes? Or what about the feeling of being high up on the lift and watching all the people below?

Sure, skiing may sound appealing, but once the gear is on and the mountain looms over, it’s just not fun. Cross-country skiing is far superior compared to the hell of downhill skiing.

Here’s the reality of downhill – that wind in your hair is actually full of ice, which slides down your neck leaving a cold, unsettled feeling. The cold air and the world flying past? It’s actually a burned face from the wind and sun.

The chair lift is alright, if you can ignore the numb feet. The sun is blinding and can induce headaches. For whatever reason, getting on and off is one of the most stressful things ever.

When I was little, my family would go to Echo Mountain in Idaho Springs, CO. It’s small with only one lift and about six runs. It mostly appeals to intermediate or beginner level skiers, and that’s where I learned starting at five years old.

Every time my family went, I would do maybe one or two runs until I complained enough about the pain. Then I’d be allowed to sit down with some hot chocolate.

I will be the first to admit that I am very bad at skiing, no matter what kind. But while I have no desire to improve my downhill skills, I do enjoy cross-country skiing. I would consider it to be a more fun scenic outdoor activity with varying intensity and difficulty. I would compare downhill skiing to a sort of medieval torture.

No matter how much people tell me they like downhill skiing or that it doesn’t hurt, I assume they’re lying to me.

The gear makes a big difference. Alpine ski boots are giant weights that set my shins and calves on fire from the moment my foot slides in. Walking in them bruised my legs and hurt my hips and back – it was both slow and painful.

Downhill skis are heavy and would fall apart when I tried to carry them over my shoulder. When I put the skis on, they threaten to twist and break my knees until the second I detached.

With cross-country skiing, the shoes are more comfortable. I have full range of motion in my legs, and the danger of injury is so much lower.

There’s so much variety on the trails. I can pick flat terrain or even go uphill. The slower pace allows me to enjoy the world around you while you go. I still get a good workout because gliding gracefully takes effort.

Cross-country skiing may not be as challenging as downhill skiing, but at least it isn’t excruciatingly painful. Other people can enjoy downhill but I will never be convinced to wear a pair of those boots ever again.